HS VOLLEYBALL: Lord Botetourt tops county rival James River in 4

DALEVILLE -- Parker Hudson delivered from three zones with 16 kills, 14 digs and five aces Wednesday night as Lord Botetourt took a 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10 nondistrict victory over county rival James River.

Sydney Whorley supplied 21 assists to go with four digs and three aces for Botetourt. Annelise Wolfe had eight kills, eight digs and three aces, while Anna Dewease came up with 29 digs.

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Hidden Valley def. Patrick Henry, 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16

Faith Mitchell had 15 kills, 16 assists and three aces to power the Titans to a home win over the Patriots.

Abbey Burton added 29 digs for Hidden Valley (5-1), while Maddie Clouser had 11 kills, 15 digs and two aces.

Marella Hudson had 13 kills and 19 digs for PH. Skylar Askew added 21 digs, while Reghan Dixon supplied four blocks and four kills.

THREE RIVERS DISTRICT

Radford def. Carroll County 25-12, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21

HILLSVILLE -- Trinity Adams had 10 kills and 14 digs, while Kara Armentrout had a team-high 12 kills to power the Bobcats (4-2) past the Cavaliers.