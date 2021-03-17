HS VOLLEYBALL: Lord Botetourt tops county rival James River in 4

DALEVILLE -- Parker Hudson delivered from three zones with 16 kills, 14 digs and five aces Wednesday night as Lord Botetourt took a 25-17, 24-26, 25-15, 25-10 nondistrict victory over county rival James River.
Sydney Whorley supplied 21 assists to go with four digs and three aces for Botetourt. Annelise Wolfe had eight kills, eight digs and three aces, while Anna Dewease came up with 29 digs.
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Hidden Valley def. Patrick Henry, 25-23, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16
Faith Mitchell had 15 kills, 16 assists and three aces to power the Titans to a home win over the Patriots.
Abbey Burton added 29 digs for Hidden Valley (5-1), while Maddie Clouser had 11 kills, 15 digs and two aces.
Marella Hudson had 13 kills and 19 digs for PH. Skylar Askew added 21 digs, while Reghan Dixon supplied four blocks and four kills.
THREE RIVERS DISTRICT
Radford def. Carroll County 25-12, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21
HILLSVILLE -- Trinity Adams had 10 kills and 14 digs, while Kara Armentrout had a team-high 12 kills to power the Bobcats (4-2) past the Cavaliers.
Hannah Farmer had 11 kills for Carroll (2-3). Natalie Harris put up 17 assists, while Adrianna Salyer had 20 digs.
Glenvar def. Alleghany 26-24, 25-17, 25-16
LOW MOOR -- The Highlanders stayed unbeaten as Caroline Craig had 32 assists, five aces and 20 digs in a victory over the Mountaineers.
Rhyan Harris had five kills and four blockes for Glenvar (6-0), while Claire Griffith blasted 13 kills and came up with six digs.
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT
Marion def. Tazewell 24-26, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22
TAZEWELL -- Audrey Moss had 15 kills and two blocks, while Chloe Campbell added 13 assists and 18 service points in a win over the Bulldogs.
Ella Moss had seven kills and one block for Marion (3-1), while Sophia Keheley added six kills.
NONDISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. East Rockingham 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
ELKTON -- Jayden Clemmer delivered 18 kills and came up with 19 digs to lead the Wildcats to a road win.
Krissy Whitesell added 24 assists, five kills and four aces for Rockbridge (6-0), while Maddie Dahl had seven kills, six blocks and seven digs.