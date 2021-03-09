HS VOLLEYBALL: Pulaski County takes Patrick Henry down in 3

RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT

Cave Spring def. Christiansburg 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 26-24

CHRISTIANSBURG -- Alenna Williamson had 11 kills and three aces, Allie Kolnok 13 digs and five aces and Katie Carroll added 27 assists and five digs as the Knights (2-2) picked up a road win.

The Blue Demons (0-3) were led by Kaylee Sloss with seven kills, 12 digs and three aces, Uche Okoronkwo with eight kills and Braelynn Williams with seven kills.

Hidden Valley def. Salem 25-11, 25-9, 25-13

Cam Davenport recorded 15 kills and Faith Mitchell dished out 18 assists to go with three aces as the Titans defeated the Spartans (0-3) in straight sets.

Maddie Clouser contributed four aces, three kills and six digs for Hidden Valley (3-0) in the win.

VALLEY DISTRICT

Rockbridge County def. Harrisonburg 25-9, 25-9, 25-21

HARRISONBURG -- Jaydyn Clemmer notched a double-double with 16 kills and 11 digs to go with four aces as the Wildcats swept the Blue Streaks for the second consecutive evening.