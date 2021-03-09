HS VOLLEYBALL: Pulaski County takes Patrick Henry down in 4

DUBLIN -- Skylar Burton registered 12 kills, an ace and two blocks and Haleigh Brown dished out 35 assists Tuesday night as Patrick County took a 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 River Ridge District sweep of Patrick Henry.
Kelsey Hancock added nine kills and Molly Cox tallied 21 digs for Pulaski County (2-2).
Patrick Henry (2-2) was led by Sallie Boxley's 11 kills, while Marella Hudson chipped in eight kills and 17 digs and Olivia Reichardt notched three kills and three blocks.
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
Franklin County def. Lord Botetourt 25-14, 25-15, 19-25, 25-14
DALEVILLE -- Courtney Bryant had 22 kills, one ace, one block and 12 digs, Callie Altice 13 kills and four blocks, Emma Catoe six kills and Emma Chaudet had 14 digs as the Eagles (3-0) remained unbeaten.
The Cavaliers (1-2) were led by Annelise Wolfe with nine kills, Anna Dewease with 23 digs, Rylee White with 13 assists and Nora Spickard with nine kills and seven digs.
William Byrd def. Northside 24-26, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Mattie Andrews knocked down 18 kills, Kamryn Sigafoes posted 11 kills, Trinity Hilton dished out 25 assists and Grayce Dantzler added 13 digs as the Terriers (2-0) topped the Vikings (0-2).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Cave Spring def. Christiansburg 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 26-24
CHRISTIANSBURG -- Alenna Williamson had 11 kills and three aces, Allie Kolnok 13 digs and five aces and Katie Carroll added 27 assists and five digs as the Knights (2-2) picked up a road win.
The Blue Demons (0-3) were led by Kaylee Sloss with seven kills, 12 digs and three aces, Uche Okoronkwo with eight kills and Braelynn Williams with seven kills.
Hidden Valley def. Salem 25-11, 25-9, 25-13
Cam Davenport recorded 15 kills and Faith Mitchell dished out 18 assists to go with three aces as the Titans defeated the Spartans (0-3) in straight sets.
Maddie Clouser contributed four aces, three kills and six digs for Hidden Valley (3-0) in the win.
VALLEY DISTRICT
Rockbridge County def. Harrisonburg 25-9, 25-9, 25-21
HARRISONBURG -- Jaydyn Clemmer notched a double-double with 16 kills and 11 digs to go with four aces as the Wildcats swept the Blue Streaks for the second consecutive evening.
Maddie Dahl notched five kills, McKenzie Hines served up two aces and McKenzie Burch dished out 19 assists for Rockbridge County (4-0) in the victory.
PIONEER DISTRICT
Eastern Montgomery def. Craig County 25-16, 25-17, 25-8
NEW CASTLE -- Elli Underwood had 18 digs, and 7 kills, Lillie Underwood dished out 22 assists and Logan Boone knocked down nine aces as the Mustangs (4-0) topped the Rockets in straight sets to remain unbeaten.
Craig County (1-2) was led by Kaylee Stroop with 12 assists and Autumn Hutchison with 12 kills and 3 blocks.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. George Wythe 25-12, 25-15, 25-22
RINER -- Allyson Martin totaled 17 kills, four aces and 13 digs and Anna McGuire dished out 32 assists in the Eagles' straight-set win over the Maroons (2-2).
Avery Zuckerwar added 10 kills and Sarah Nichols notched 13 digs for Auburn (3-0).
Galax def. Bland County 25-20, 25-17, 25-14
GALAX -- Saige Leonard put down 14 kills to go along with a pair of aces and Bella Cline added seven kills as the Maroon Tide swept the visiting Bears.
Carly Sturgill served up five aces in addition to two kills and eight digs for Galax (2-1).
Bland County (1-2) was led by Kayla Mutter with 10 kills and four aces, McKenzie Tindall with four kills and 13 digs and Emma Townley with 15 assists.
Grayson County def. Fort Chiswell 25-15, 25-13, 25-18.
MAX MEADOWS -- Kylie Pope had 14 kills, three blocks and four aces as the Blue Devils topped the Pioneers.
Sierra Pope added 18 assists for the winners, while Kristen Brown had six assists and five aces.
PIEDMONT DISTRICT
Patrick County def. Magna Vista 26-24, 25-20, 26-24
STUART -- Julianna Overby had 23 assists and five aces as the Cougars won three close games against the Warriors.
Suzanne Gonzalez had 10 kills and 14 digs for Patrick County, while Lauren Largen added 11 kills and MacKenzie Belcher had 12 digs.
Magna Vista got 14 kills, 18 digs, two aces and one block for Magna Vista. Summer Stone came up with 24 assists, five digs, two kills and two aces.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Jefferson Forest def. Liberty 25-15, 25-16, 25-22
FOREST -- Katherine Thompson had five kills and 13 digs, Maddie Collins three kills and five assists, Chassity Alphin 20 digs and Jayden Clark added seven assists as Liberty (1-2) fell to the Cavaliers (2-1).
SOUTHWEST DISTRICT