HS volleyball roundup: Bryant's 18 kills lead Franklin County past Northside

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT

Auburn def. Grayson County 25-18, 25-17, 25-15

Allyson Martin posted 12 kills and six aces, Anna McGuire had 21 assists and 11 digs and Ava Weseloh added five kills to lead the Eagles (2-0) to a straight-sets win.

The Blue Devils (1-1) were paced by Kylie Pope with nine kills and eight blocks, Kristen Brown with six aces, four kills and 10 digs and Malorie Reeves with 12 digs.

Bland County def. Fort Chiswell 25-13, 26-24, 25-16

ROCKY GAP -- Emma Townley had 13 assists, seven digs and four aces and McKenzie Tindall added six kills, four digs and four aces as the Bears (1-1) topped the Pioneers (0-2) in straight sets.

Galax def. George Wythe 25-16, 25-23, 25-27, 25-16

GALAX -- Saige Leonard led the way with 20 kills and three aces and Mallie Edwards dished out 46 assists as the Maroon Tide topped the Maroons in four sets.

Peyton Edwards added 12 kills and three aces and Carly Sturgill chipped in 12 kills, two aces and two blocks for Galax (1-1).