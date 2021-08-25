 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HS VOLLEYBALL: Salem opens with win over Roanoke Catholic
0 comments

HS VOLLEYBALL: Salem opens with win over Roanoke Catholic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Timesland (copy) (copy)

Salem 3, Roanoke Catholic 1

Roanoke Catholic;15;14;25;8

Salem;25;25;16;25

Statistics

Roanoke Catholic: Laini Hawkins 8 digs, Sarah Polk 8 kills, Alex Nance 5 kills.

Salem: Kennedy Scales 9 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces, Reese Redford 9 digs, 6 aces, Emma Johnson 8 digs, 3 kills.

Records: Roanoke Catholic 0-1, Salem 1-0.

Chilhowie 3, Marion 1

Marion;25;19;19;13

Chilhowie;19;25;25;25

Statistics

Marion: Anna Hagy 8 kills, 3 digs; Ella Moss 2 blocks, 9 kills, Amber Kimberlin 2 kills, 17 assists, Sophie Keheley 2 kills.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert