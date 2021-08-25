HS VOLLEYBALL: Salem opens with win over Roanoke Catholic

The Roanoke Times
Salem 3, Roanoke Catholic 1
Roanoke Catholic;15;14;25;8
Salem;25;25;16;25
Statistics
Roanoke Catholic: Laini Hawkins 8 digs, Sarah Polk 8 kills, Alex Nance 5 kills.
Salem: Kennedy Scales 9 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces, Reese Redford 9 digs, 6 aces, Emma Johnson 8 digs, 3 kills.
Records: Roanoke Catholic 0-1, Salem 1-0.
Chilhowie 3, Marion 1
Marion;25;19;19;13
Chilhowie;19;25;25;25
Statistics
Marion: Anna Hagy 8 kills, 3 digs; Ella Moss 2 blocks, 9 kills, Amber Kimberlin 2 kills, 17 assists, Sophie Keheley 2 kills.
