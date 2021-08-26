HS VOLLEYBALL: Wednesday scores, Thursday schedule

WEDNESDAY
Nondistrict
Salem 3, Roanoke Catholic 1
Chilhowie 3, Marion 1
Graham at Galax, ppd.
THURSDAY
Nondistrict
Franklin County at Magna Vista, ppd.
William Fleming at Patrick Henry
Lord Botetourt at Blacksburg
Western Albemarle at Jefferson Forest
Carroll County at Pulaski County
Liberty at Bassett
William Byrd at Cave Spring
Hidden Valley at Northside
Staunton River at Heritage
Alleghany at Covington
Glenvar at Giles
Marion at Chilhowie
Patrick County at Dan River
Auburn at Eastern Montgomery
Craig County at North Cross
Galax at Narrows
George Wythe at Rural Retreat
Grayson County at Holston
Riverheads at Parry McCluer, ppd., Oct. 11
Roanoke Catholic at Westover Christian, ppd.
King's Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Robert Anderson
Robert Anderson has been the high school sports editor of The Roanoke Times since 2001.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.