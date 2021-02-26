HSFB ROUNDUP: Freshman quarterback leads James River past Alleghany

BUCHANAN -- Freshman Zeal Hammons ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third in his varsity debut to lift the Knights to a Three Rivers District win over the Mountaineers.

Hammons scored on runs of 3 and 6 yards, and he tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Conner Church. Hammons finished with 79 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Church rand for 67 yards on 12 attempts.

Jake Benson scored the other TD on an 11-yard return of a punt that was blocked by Tanner Dillow.

Alleghany quarterback Ethyn Kimberlin passed for 49 yards.

Alleghany;0;0;0;0;--;0

James River;14;0;12;0;--;26

JR -- Hammons 3 run (Bell kick)

JR -- Church 32 pass from Hammons (Bell kick)

JR -- Hammons 6 run (kick failed)

JR -- Benson 11 blocked punt return (kick failed)

Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0

LEXINGTON — Brett McClung scored all of his team’s points and the Wildcats defense blanked the Indians in a season-opening victory in the snow.