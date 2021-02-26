HSFB ROUNDUP: Freshman quarterback leads James River past Alleghany

BUCHANAN -- Freshman Zeal Hammons ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third in his varsity debut to lift the Knights to a Three Rivers District win over the Mountaineers.
Hammons scored on runs of 3 and 6 yards, and he tossed a 32-yard TD pass to Conner Church. Hammons finished with 79 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Church rand for 67 yards on 12 attempts.
Jake Benson scored the other TD on an 11-yard return of a punt that was blocked by Tanner Dillow.
Alleghany quarterback Ethyn Kimberlin passed for 49 yards.
Alleghany;0;0;0;0;--;0
James River;14;0;12;0;--;26
JR -- Hammons 3 run (Bell kick)
JR -- Church 32 pass from Hammons (Bell kick)
JR -- Hammons 6 run (kick failed)
JR -- Benson 11 blocked punt return (kick failed)
Rockbridge County 15, Fort Defiance 0
LEXINGTON — Brett McClung scored all of his team’s points and the Wildcats defense blanked the Indians in a season-opening victory in the snow.
McClung scored on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and added a 5-yard run in the third quarter.
Fort Defiance;0;0;0;0;—;0
Rockbridge County;8;0;7;0;—;15
RC — McClung 2 run (McClung run)
RC — McClung 5 run (McClung kick)
Stuarts Draft 27, Glenvar 0
STUARTS DRAFT -- Cobey Rothgeb scored two TDs while sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance tossed a 76-yard TD pass to Aaron Nice as the Cougars stopped the Highlanders.
Dustyn Fitzgerald added a 16-yard TD run for Stuarts Draft.
Glenvar;0;0;0;0;--;0
Stuarts Draft;14;7;6;0;--;27
SD -- Aaron Nice 76 pass from Fannon Vance (run failed)
SD -- Cobey Rothgeb 16 run (Fitzgerald pass from Vance)
Jefferson Forest 28, E.C. Glass 0
FOREST -- Jacob VanRemortel carried nine times for 102 yards and a 51-yard TD as the Cavaliers hammered the Hilltoppers for a Seminole District win.
Keaton Ellis rushed for 123 yards and a 2-yard TD as Jefferson Forest piled up 388 yards on the ground.
E.C. Glass;0;0;0;0;--;0
Jefferson Forest;7;14;0;7;--;28
JF -- VanRemortel 51 run (Hinton kick)
JF -- Ellis 2 run (Hinton kick)
JF -- Lambert 3 run (Hinton kick)
JF -- Paige 3 run (Hinton kick)
