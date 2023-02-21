DUBLIN — The Pulaski County girls basketball team has dominated the competition all season and the Region 4D semifinal at home was no exception.

The Cougars had four players score in double figures to lead their team past Jefferson Forest 69-44 on Tuesday night.

Pulaski County’s Paige Huff, Tori Vest, Morgan Vest and Keslyn Secrist combined for 54 points.

“You know, honestly, I've watched more Pulaski film in the last week or two anticipating this, knowing that this is what was gonna happen,” Jefferson Forest coach Jake Whitman said. “Our girls were ready for it. They just hit a buzz saw. Pulaski does this to everybody.”

Huff led the Cougars (23-3) in scoring with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. She was relentlessly attacking the defense of Jefferson Forest (18-6). Her quickness allowed her to blow by defenders while driving to the basket.

“Well, we just really emphasize on moving the ball and working together because we're not selfish at all,” Huff said. “We want each other to have the best game of the night. We want what's best for each other and we're going to keep pushing each other to do that.

“We like moving the ball to just get the best shot and I mean sometimes we don't get that, but we try to get it to the open person and who's hitting.”

Secrist was a terror in transition, using her 5-foot-9 frame to sprint down the court for multiple fast break layups. She also added a little flare by throwing some no-look passes to her teammates.

“We try to get shots up every day in practice. We usually get out the shooting machine a little bit like before practicing just to get up some shots,” Secrist said.

Secrist, who scored 15 points, didn’t have her most efficient shooting night but rebounded and passed very well.

“I didn’t hit really well tonight, but I feel like the rebounds and the defense made up for it. [Also] just like the good passes I've made tonight,” Secrist said.

Tori Vest scored all of her 11 points in the first quarter to help the Cougars jump out to a 22-9 lead that they would never relinquish. The Cougars' offensive rebounding and plethora of playmakers helped Vest get open shots.

“We had a little bit of trouble in the beginning for getting our inside shots falling,” Vest said. “So we had to start from the outside.”

Tori Vest’s younger sister Morgan, who scored 10 points, is the team’s sixth man. Vest helped the team go on a 13-4 run to extend the Cougars' lead to 37-18 in the second quarter. Jefferson Forest would never get within 15 points of Pulaski County after this run.

“Yeah, it definitely is great having Morgan in the game when I'm in the game,” Tori Vest said. “It's just a little bit more like [feeling some] security. It’s just like that sister connection that they always say. I just know where she's at and she's always really hot off the bench.”

Moriah Tate scored 21 points and Kennedy Hancock added 11 points for Jefferson Forest.

Secrist’s eight points in the fourth quarter helped put the game away.

“I feel like if the starters and some bench players get over 10 points, then I think we can make it far,” Secrist said.

Pulaski County will host Louisa County for the Region 4D championship on Friday.

“We know we need to make it back to the state tournament and we're gonna get that like we need to get there,” Huff said.