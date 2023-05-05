Cave Spring High School announced the hiring of Hunter Shepherd as its new football coach at a news conference Friday.

Shepherd, 27, was the defensive coordinator at Staunton River the last four years. He replaces Nick Leftwich, who was named the coach at William Fleming in April.

Leftwich fostered a culture change during his two years at Cave Spring. He led the Knights last season to a 6-5 record — the team’s first winning season since 2014 — and a spot in the Region 3D quarterfinals, where Cave Spring lost 34-28 in overtime to Bassett. Cave Spring was 3-7 under Leftwich in 2021.

“I do want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the previous coaching staff and what Leftwich built,” Shepherd said. “He built the foundation that I'd love to build upon. The way he ran this program is a lot of the ways I’d like to keep building it.”

Shepherd wants to build a physical football team with his “big and tall” squad.

“I know we can win football games with being physical,” Shepherd said. “The more physical team wins the game more often than not. Physicality and discipline [is] the way we will build this program.”

Shepherd said having a tough mentality will help a school that isn’t filled with Division I talent win football games.

“Every day, it will be about dominating the line of scrimmage,” Shepherd said. “We will play to the last second of the clock, whether we are down by 40 or up by 40.”

Leftwich used the motto “Knight Vision” to describe his team's attitude.

Shepherd’s brand, “Being A Man," or "B.A.M,” is something he plans to install in his team immediately.

“My entire job is to build men,” Shepherd said. “If I can take that word and build you guys up by the time you walk out this program and the time you leave [then] I've done my job.”

Shepherd played football for William Byrd and Averett University.

At William Byrd, he played under coach Jeff Highfill. Shepherd said he learned his tough mentality and coaching tactics from Highfill.

“That's kind of where my philosophy and coaching style is driven from,” Shepherd said. “And I've built upon that since leaving there.”

Shepherd said he's ready to take on the vaunted River Ridge District next season.

“The district is a tough one,” Shepherd said. “But again, I come from the Blue Ridge District and I think that's tough. I think River Ridge is just as tough. There's good teams around, it don't matter who you play, they're going to compete, they're going to play a physical brand of football and we got to be ready for the challenge either way.”