Hunter steps down after six seasons as Christiansburg boys basketball coach

Look on the surface and Mike Hunter spent the last six years as the boys basketball coach at Christiansburg High School.

Look below and the iceberg is composed of 22 years coaching in Montgomery County.

That's one reason why Hunter has resigned as Christiansburg's head coach, ending his six-year tenure.

"I've actually been thinking about it for a couple years," Hunter said Tuesday. "I just need a little break to get refreshed and restarted. This was completely my decision. I loved coaching Christiansburg. I love all my kids there. I think it's just time."

Hunter, 48, said plans to remain a special education teacher at Christiansburg, but he does not have another coaching job on the immediate horizon.

"I'm thinking about going back to school and getting my administrative license," he said. "That's the plan to start in the summer or at the beginning of the fall.

"I was just looking for something different things to do. I've been coaching in the county for 22 years and I want to venture out a little bit."

Christiansburg had a 51-73 overall record during Hunter's tenure, including a 4-2 mark in the 2020-21 season that was shortened by COVID-19.

The Blue Demons' best season Hunter was 14-9 in 2019-20 when they started the season 7-0.

Christiansburg went 10-14 overall and 4-8 in the River Ridge District in 2021-22, including a first-round victory over Magna Vista in the opening round of the Region 3D tournament.

Hunter, an Alleghany High School graduate who played college basketball at Ferrum, began his coaching career as a junior varsity boys coach in Christiansburg in 2000.

He was an assistant under Irvin White with Christiansburg's girls varsity program before spending three years as the head coach at Eastern Montgomery.

Hunter returned to Christiansburg as a middle school coach and an assistant under Shawn Good. When Good left Christiansburg for Roanoke Catholic, Hunter stepped into the top position.

At Christiansburg, Hunter was able to coach his son, MJ Hunter, who plays baseball at Concord University.

Hunter said he would consider coaching elsewhere as an assistant coach. He also expressed some interest in the boys head coaching position at Alleghany when the school consolidates with Covington in 2023-24.

New Alleghany athletic director Bryan Stinespring said the consolidated school's coaching positions will be open to all applicants.

"It's no secret. I'm not going to say I wouldn't apply. I probably would apply," Hunter said. "I would love to go back home and coach where I went to school. That would be awesome."

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.