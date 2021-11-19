Hylton steps up as libero, helps Glenvar reach state volleyball final

Glenvar's serve-receive statistics indicated that Hylton could handle the position. Rohrback's instincts told him she would be a good bet.

"I told her, 'This is what your team needs. Are you on board with it? I want this to be as much your decision as it is mine,'" he said.

"She said, 'No, I'm good. I'll do whatever you need.' She likes the challenge."

Hylton was a strong outside hitter last season on Glenvar's team that had its season stopped by eventual state champion Giles in a Region 2C semifinal.

However, when Bailey Conner and Audrey Conner rejoined the program after skipping a year of high school volleyball, Hylton understood where the Highlanders were stocked with hitting power.

"We have an offense, so I was totally fine with going back there and helping out with serve-receive and defense," she said.

Hylton's ability to get Glenvar's offense started was readily evident in Tuesday's semifinal victory over Floyd County.

"As much firepower as we have, unless a team buys into defending the court, you're not going to win against teams like Floyd and some of the other scrappy defensive teams we play," Rohrback said.