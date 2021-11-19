Hylton steps up as libero, helps Glenvar reach state volleyball final

The lights in the arena shine.
An opposing volleyball player smacks a serve.
The ball dives dangerously toward the floor with topspin or floats tantalizingly chest-high.
Who will be able to cleanly receive the ball and make a good pass in order the get the offense started?
It is one of the most important questions in the sport and one that Glenvar coach Mark Rohrback faced midway through the 2021 season.
During an Oct. 7 loss at Floyd County, starting libero Rhyann Harris sustained a season-ending knee injury.
Suddenly, Glenvar needed someone dependable to fill a role of service receiver without disrupting the rotations Rohrback had set for his lineup.
So, who you gonna call?
Hannah Hylton.
Rohrback moved the junior from outside hitter to libero, and Glenvar (22-3) has reeled off 11 victories in a row heading into Saturday's VHSL Class 2 championship against Central-Woodstock at Salem Civic Center.
"Ultimately, all the way up to the highest levels of volleyball, the serving and serve-receive are the most important skills in the game," the Glenvar coach said.
"It's an unbelievable amount of pressure and it's immediately noticeable. If you get aced on the serve, nobody gets to do anything else. It's point over, and you know the next ball's coming."
Glenvar's serve-receive statistics indicated that Hylton could handle the position. Rohrback's instincts told him she would be a good bet.
"I told her, 'This is what your team needs. Are you on board with it? I want this to be as much your decision as it is mine,'" he said.
"She said, 'No, I'm good. I'll do whatever you need.' She likes the challenge."
Hylton was a strong outside hitter last season on Glenvar's team that had its season stopped by eventual state champion Giles in a Region 2C semifinal.
However, when Bailey Conner and Audrey Conner rejoined the program after skipping a year of high school volleyball, Hylton understood where the Highlanders were stocked with hitting power.
"We have an offense, so I was totally fine with going back there and helping out with serve-receive and defense," she said.
Hylton's ability to get Glenvar's offense started was readily evident in Tuesday's semifinal victory over Floyd County.
"As much firepower as we have, unless a team buys into defending the court, you're not going to win against teams like Floyd and some of the other scrappy defensive teams we play," Rohrback said.
Rohrback was confident that Hylton could handle the mental aspect of playing libero.
"She's a really positive, upbeat kid," he said. "She just loves playing the game. Anything you say to her, she's always locked in. She's also the first kid to take responsibility for making bad plays. She never makes excuses."
For that, just as a good set-up player should do, Hylton credits her teammates.
"My team just kept supporting me saying, 'You got this,' or 'Nice pass,' or 'You've got the next one' even if I messed up," she said. "They were so supportive. It just helped me flow through the game.
"I just thought, 'I've got to do this job for the team.' If everyone's counting on me, I can count on them."