In the region: Adam Ward Showcase set for Saturday

The committee behind the annual Adam Ward Classic high school basketball tournament will host the Adam Ward Showcase exhibition doubleheader Saturday at Cave Spring High School.

Oak Hill Academy’s “Red” team will take on The Miller School at 4 p.m. The Miller School team features George Mason recruit Austin Ball, who is rated the No. 3 high school senior in the state by ESPN.

Oak Hill Academy’s “Gold” team, an annual national powerhouse, will face Massanutten Military Academy at 6 p.m.

Yerrick Stoneman is the new Oak Hill “Gold” coach, succeeding his former boss Steve Smith, who retired after last season. The Gold squad includes former William Fleming standout Elijah Mitchell.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 17 W&L 2, Roanoke 1 OT: Tess Muneses scored 2:32 into overtime to give the Generals (11-2, 4-1 ODAC) a win over the host Maroons (11-4, 5-1) on Wednesday.

Peyton Tysinger scored for W&L in the second quarter, while Mary Wisher tied the game early in the fourth quarter.

Also Wednesday, W&L concluded a game with Ferrum that was suspended last week. W&L won 9-1.

MEN’S SOCCER

Ferrum 1, Shenandoah 1: Nicholas Berruti scored in the 51st minute to enable the host Panthers (4-7-3, 2-5-2 ODAC) to tie the Hornets (3-5-6, 0-4-4) on Wednesday.

No. 24 UVa 1, Hofstra 1: Phil Horton of UVa scored the tying goal in the 76th minute to enable the Cavaliers (8-4-2) to escape with a draw against the Pride (9-3-2) on Tuesday night in Charlottesville.

No. 11 W&L 1, Randolph 0: Michael Kutsanzira scored in the first half to give the Generals (10-1-4, 6-0-2 ODAC) a win over the WildCats (5-6-2, 2-5-1) on Tuesday night in Lexington.

Will Joseph had one save for W&L.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SVU 1, Greensboro 0: Maybel Harris scored in the 47th minute to give the Knights (8-5-1, 4-1-1 USA South) a win over the Pride (6-7-2, 3-2-1) on Wednesday.

Alyssa Trueman had three saves for SVU.