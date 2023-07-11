Players from Auburn, Galax, Narrows and Chilhowie earned Class 1 all-state baseball honors from the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.

The all-state first team included sophomore pitcher Jared Lavergne of Auburn, senior catcher Riley Jo Vaught of Galax, senior third baseman Damien Boyd of Auburn, senior outfielder Kolten Barnes of Galax and junior Carson Crigger of Narrows. Crigger was an at-large pick.

The second team included freshman pitcher Brody Hensel of Auburn, senior second baseman Max McGlothlin of Narrows, sophomore third baseman Dawson Tuell of Chilhowie, senior outfielder Mason McCroskey of Narrows, junior Connor Smith of Chilhowie and senior Aidan McGlothlin of Narrows. Smith and Aidan McGlothlin were at-large picks.

William Campbell senior shortstop Tyler Mason, a Ferrum recruit, was named the Class 1 state player of the year. Mason, who led his team to the state quarterfinals, hit .463 with 26 stolen bases and 27 runs scored and was also 10-4 with a 1.14 ERA on the mound. He struck out 121 batters.

Lebanon’s Cody Campbell was chosen the coach of the year. Campbell led the 26-2 Pioneers to a state title in his first year as their coach. The team beat Auburn 7-0 in the title game.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

W&L’s Coleman,

Rovegno honoredW&L’s Maddie Coleman, a Rockbridge County High School graduate, has been named the state small-college coach of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges.

Coleman steered the 19-2 Generals to the ODAC title and the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

W&L’s Eugenie Rovegno was named the state small-college defensive player of the year for the second straight year. She scooped up 53 groundballs and forced 37 turnovers. She won 89 draw controls.

Rovegno was joined on the small-college all-state first team by W&L’s Hanna Bishop, Allie Schwab, Shannon Timoney, Sam Van Belle and Caroline Kranich.

The second team included Roanoke College’s Lilly Blair, Addison Schmidt and Natalie Mason, Southern Virginia’s Alissa Johnson, W&L’s Jenny Lisovicz and Ferrum’s Willow Cooper.

On the Division I side, the first team included Virginia’s Rachel Clark, Ashlyn McGovern, Mackenzie Hoeg and Aubrey Williams.

The second team included UVa’s Morgan Schwab and Maggie Bostain and Radford’s Margaret Gleason and Olivia Hunter.