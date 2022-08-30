 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In the region: Basham headlines Franklin County hall of fame class

Basham

Franklin County High School graduate and Chicago Cubs executive Bobby Basham shows off his 2016 World Series ring and poses behind the World Series trophy with his wife, Leslie.

 Courtesy of Bobby Basham

Chicago Cubs executive Bobby Basham, who was a three-sport star at Franklin County High School, headlines the new class of the Franklin County High School hall of fame.

The class will be inducted on Sept. 16.

Basham was a junior on one of the greatest baseball teams in Eagles history — the 1997 Northwest Region championship squad.

As a senior quarterback, he earned All-Roanoke Valley District honors and made the All-Timesland second team. He threw for 1,229 yards that season.

Also as a senior, he was named the 1998 Timesland baseball player of the year. He went 8-0 with a 0.77 ERA and also shined at the plate for the Roanoke Valley District champs.

He was a pitcher for the University of Richmond and in the minor leagues. He has been a part of the Cubs' front office since 2012; he currently serves as a special assistant for innovation.

The class also includes Betsy Forbes Hill, who was an all-state softball player; Kris Kahila, whose reign as wrestling coach from 1978-2002 included 329 wins and 16 straight district titles; the late Mason Ligon, who had 168 wins as the baseball coach from 1978-93; and the late Thomas Sawyers, who was the athletic director from 2001-08.

NFL

Familiar names cut

A number of former Virginia Tech and Virginia players were cut on Tuesday when NFL teams had to whittle their rosters to 53 players.

Buffalo cut ex-Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, ex-Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and ex-UVa cornerback Tim Harris.

Chicago cut ex-UVa defensive lineman Charles Snowden and ex-Tech defensive back Greg Stroman.

Baltimore cut ex-UVa defensive end Brent Urban and ex-UVa tight end Tony Poljan.

New England cut ex-Tech tight end Dalton Keene, while Cleveland cut ex-Tech center Brock Hoffman. Indianapolis cut ex-Tech receiver Isaiah Ford, while Seattle cut ex-Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt. Arizona cut ex-Tech defensive back Tae Daley.

The Los Angeles Chargers cut ex-UVa receiver Joe Reed, while Philadelphia cut ex-UVa safety Anthony Harris. The New York Jets cut ex-UVa offensive lineman Chris Glaser, while the New York Giants cut ex-UVa offensive lineman Eric Smith. Carolina cut ex-UVa receiver Ra'Shaun Henry.

MEN'S SOCCER

UVa 4, Rider 0

Daniel Mangarov, Moritz Kappelsberger, Leo Afonso and Kome Ubogu scored to give the Cavaliers (1-1) a win over Rider (0-2) on Monday night in Charlottesville.

It was the first time in four years that UVa scored at least four goals in a game.

Tags

