In the region: Basham headlines Franklin County hall of fame class

Chicago Cubs executive Bobby Basham, who was a three-sport star at Franklin County High School, headlines the new class of the Franklin County High School hall of fame.

The class will be inducted on Sept. 16.

Basham was a junior on one of the greatest baseball teams in Eagles history — the 1997 Northwest Region championship squad.

As a senior quarterback, he earned All-Roanoke Valley District honors and made the All-Timesland second team. He threw for 1,229 yards that season.

Also as a senior, he was named the 1998 Timesland baseball player of the year. He went 8-0 with a 0.77 ERA and also shined at the plate for the Roanoke Valley District champs.

He was a pitcher for the University of Richmond and in the minor leagues. He has been a part of the Cubs' front office since 2012; he currently serves as a special assistant for innovation.

The class also includes Betsy Forbes Hill, who was an all-state softball player; Kris Kahila, whose reign as wrestling coach from 1978-2002 included 329 wins and 16 straight district titles; the late Mason Ligon, who had 168 wins as the baseball coach from 1978-93; and the late Thomas Sawyers, who was the athletic director from 2001-08.

NFL

Familiar names cut

A number of former Virginia Tech and Virginia players were cut on Tuesday when NFL teams had to whittle their rosters to 53 players.

Buffalo cut ex-Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, ex-Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and ex-UVa cornerback Tim Harris.

Chicago cut ex-UVa defensive lineman Charles Snowden and ex-Tech defensive back Greg Stroman.

Baltimore cut ex-UVa defensive end Brent Urban and ex-UVa tight end Tony Poljan.

New England cut ex-Tech tight end Dalton Keene, while Cleveland cut ex-Tech center Brock Hoffman. Indianapolis cut ex-Tech receiver Isaiah Ford, while Seattle cut ex-Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt. Arizona cut ex-Tech defensive back Tae Daley.

The Los Angeles Chargers cut ex-UVa receiver Joe Reed, while Philadelphia cut ex-UVa safety Anthony Harris. The New York Jets cut ex-UVa offensive lineman Chris Glaser, while the New York Giants cut ex-UVa offensive lineman Eric Smith. Carolina cut ex-UVa receiver Ra'Shaun Henry.

MEN'S SOCCER

UVa 4, Rider 0

Daniel Mangarov, Moritz Kappelsberger, Leo Afonso and Kome Ubogu scored to give the Cavaliers (1-1) a win over Rider (0-2) on Monday night in Charlottesville.

It was the first time in four years that UVa scored at least four goals in a game.