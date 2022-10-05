In the region: Blacksburg wins Region 4D golf tournament

FOREST — Blacksburg High School swept the team and individual titles at the Region 4D tournament Tuesday at Ivy Hill Golf Club.

The Bruins won the team crown with a 300. Western Albemarle was second with a 304.

The top two teams and the top three individuals not on those teams earned bids to next week’s Class 4 state tournament.

Blacksburg’s Pierce Campbell won the individual crown with a 3-under 70.

The individual bids to the state tournament went to Salem’s Trey Joyce, who tied for fourth with a 3-over 76; Salem’s Kathryn Ha, who tied for seventh with a 4-over 77; and Jefferson Forest’s Ean Sprinkle, who shot a 78.

Blacksburg’s Sean Ruan tied for fourth with a 76. Blacksburg’s Jake Albert and Connor Catterson tied for seventh with a 77.

Salem finished third in the team standings with a 315. Jefferson Forest was fourth with a 320.

MEN’S SOCCER

Radford 3, Winthrop 0

Jared Dubose scored two goals to lead the host Highlanders (2-7-1, 1-2 Big South) past the Eagles (0-11, 0-4) on Wednesday.

Collin Hawes also scored. Joseba Incera had three saves for Radford.

SVU 1, Greensboro 1

Kenyon Grange of Southern Virginia (0-7-2, 0-1-1 USA South) scored in the 81st minute to tie the game with the Pride (2-5-4, 0-0-1) on Wednesday in Buena Vista.

Virginia Tech 2, ETSU 0

Danny Flores and Nick Blacklock scored in the first half to lead the Hokies (2-8-1) past the Buccaneers (5-4-1) on Tuesday in Johnson City, Tenn.

Tech fifth-year senior Connor Jordan-Hyde had six saves in his first career start.

No. 10 Denver 1, No. 21 UVa 0

Lukas Fisher scored in the 51st minute to give Denver (7-2-2) a win over the Cavaliers (7-4) on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

FIELD HOCKEY

Lynchburg 3, No. 13 W&L 2

Emily Yanes scored in the fourth quarter to give the host Hornets (9-2, 1-0 ODAC) a win over the Generals (7-2, 0-1) on Wednesday.

Peyton Tysinger and Freddie Tobeason scored in the second quarter to give W&L a 2-0 lead.

MEN’S GOLF

No. 11 UVa breaks record

The Cavaliers won the Hamptons Intercollegiate tournament, which concluded Tuesday in East Hampton, N.Y.

UVa shot a 3-over 868 to win the 54-hole tournament for the second straight year. UVa finished 35 shots better than runner-up Yale to break the school mark for the largest margin of victory in a tournament in school history. The old mark of 31 shots was set in a 1993 tournament.

Virginia freshman Ben James earned medalist honors with a 5-under 211. He finished nine shots better than the three golfers who tied for second, tying the school mark for the largest margin of victory by a Cavalier. He tied Jimmy Flippen, who won a tournament by nine shots in 1991.