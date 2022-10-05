In the region: Blacksburg wins Region 4D golf tournament

FOREST — Blacksburg High School swept the team and individual titles at the Region 4D tournament Tuesday at Ivy Hill Golf Club.
The Bruins won the team crown with a 300. Western Albemarle was second with a 304.
The top two teams and the top three individuals not on those teams earned bids to next week’s Class 4 state tournament.
Blacksburg’s Pierce Campbell won the individual crown with a 3-under 70.
The individual bids to the state tournament went to Salem’s Trey Joyce, who tied for fourth with a 3-over 76; Salem’s Kathryn Ha, who tied for seventh with a 4-over 77; and Jefferson Forest’s Ean Sprinkle, who shot a 78.
Blacksburg’s Sean Ruan tied for fourth with a 76. Blacksburg’s Jake Albert and Connor Catterson tied for seventh with a 77.
Salem finished third in the team standings with a 315. Jefferson Forest was fourth with a 320.
MEN’S SOCCER
Radford 3, Winthrop 0
Jared Dubose scored two goals to lead the host Highlanders (2-7-1, 1-2 Big South) past the Eagles (0-11, 0-4) on Wednesday.
Collin Hawes also scored. Joseba Incera had three saves for Radford.
SVU 1, Greensboro 1
Kenyon Grange of Southern Virginia (0-7-2, 0-1-1 USA South) scored in the 81st minute to tie the game with the Pride (2-5-4, 0-0-1) on Wednesday in Buena Vista.
Virginia Tech 2, ETSU 0
Danny Flores and Nick Blacklock scored in the first half to lead the Hokies (2-8-1) past the Buccaneers (5-4-1) on Tuesday in Johnson City, Tenn.
Tech fifth-year senior Connor Jordan-Hyde had six saves in his first career start.
No. 10 Denver 1, No. 21 UVa 0
Lukas Fisher scored in the 51st minute to give Denver (7-2-2) a win over the Cavaliers (7-4) on Tuesday in Charlottesville.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, No. 13 W&L 2
Emily Yanes scored in the fourth quarter to give the host Hornets (9-2, 1-0 ODAC) a win over the Generals (7-2, 0-1) on Wednesday.
Peyton Tysinger and Freddie Tobeason scored in the second quarter to give W&L a 2-0 lead.
MEN’S GOLF
No. 11 UVa breaks record
The Cavaliers won the Hamptons Intercollegiate tournament, which concluded Tuesday in East Hampton, N.Y.
UVa shot a 3-over 868 to win the 54-hole tournament for the second straight year. UVa finished 35 shots better than runner-up Yale to break the school mark for the largest margin of victory in a tournament in school history. The old mark of 31 shots was set in a 1993 tournament.
Virginia freshman Ben James earned medalist honors with a 5-under 211. He finished nine shots better than the three golfers who tied for second, tying the school mark for the largest margin of victory by a Cavalier. He tied Jimmy Flippen, who won a tournament by nine shots in 1991.