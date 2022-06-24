In the region: Blacksburg's Albert loses in VSGA Junior Match Play final

RICHMOND — Jake Albert of Blacksburg High School won his semifinal match Friday morning at the 31st Virginia State Golf Association Junior Match Play Championship but lost in the final Friday afternoon at Willow Oaks Country Club.

Albert, a rising sophomore who won the VHSL Class 4 state championship last fall, beat Ryan Wheeler of Chesapeake in 19 holes in the semifinals.

Grayson Wood of Fredericksburg defeated Albert 3 and 2 in the final.

Albert had beaten Ryan Leach in 21 holes in the round of 16 on Thursday morning. He defeated Preston Burton 2 and 1 in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Albert was one of four area golfers who advanced from two days of stroke-play qualifying to match play. But the others lost in the round of 16.

Grady Williams beat David Zhang of Blacksburg in 19 holes Thursday. Zhang had tied for second in the stroke-play qualifying.

Wood beat Major Ewing of Blacksburg 1 up on Thursday, while Garrett Kuhla of Richmond beat Benson Blevins of Wytheville 4 and 2.

GOLF

McCarter wins VSGA title

Van McCarter of Blue Hills Country Club in Roanoke won the age 70-74 division of the 37th VSGA Super Senior Stroke Play Championship, which concluded Tuesday at Lake Chesdin Golf Club in Chesterfield.

McCarter shot a 3-over 75 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 3-over 147. He won his first VSGA title. Roland Cornelison was second at 149.

Kevin MacMillan of Brandermill Country Club won the age 65-69 group on the first playoff hole. Mike Brown of the Country Club of Fairfax won the 75-and-older division.

Austin claims VSGA crown

Former Radford University golfer Alexandra Austin of Burke won the 45th VSGA Women's Stroke Play Championship on Thursday at Mount Vernon Country Club in Alexandria.

Austin had a three-day total of 2-over 215. Ex-UVa golfer Lauren Greenlief of Ashburn was second at 216. Virginia Tech's Alyssa Montgomery was third at 217. Ex-Hokie Jessica Spicer was fourth at 218.

Also at that course Thursday, Andrea Miller of Keswick won the 25th VSGA Senior Women's Stroke Play Championship. She won by 14 strokes, breaking Dot Bolling's record for the largest margin of victory in the event. Bolling won by seven shots in 2002.

Mount Vernon member Linda DiVall won the fifth VSGA Super Senior Women's Stroke Play Championship.

TRACK AND FIELD

UVa's Owens honored

Owayne Owens of UVa has been named a first-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Owens, who made the second team last year, has a 3.69 GPA. The triple-jump standout became the first man or woman from the UVa track and field program to ever make the first team.