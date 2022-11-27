In the region: Blacksburg's Rutherford wins Southeast Regional

CARY, N.C. — Conner Rutherford of Blacksburg High School won the Nike Southeast Regional boys cross country championship Saturday.

Rutherford, who won the VHSL Class 4 state title earlier this month, topped the 265-person field Saturday with a time of 15:02.2 on the 5K course.

He earned a berth in next weekend's Nike national championships in Oregon.

On the girls' side, Blacksburg's Reese Bradbury was 42nd (18:45.6).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Radford 69, Elon 53

Josiah Jeffers scored 17 points Sunday to lead the visiting Highlanders (4-3) past Elon (1-6).

DaQuan Smith had 11 points for the Highlanders.

Hampden-Sydney 92, W&L 76

Joasiah Hardy had 17 points Sunday to lead the host Tigers (3-3, 1-0 ODAC) past the Generals (4-2, 0-1).

Robert DiSibio had 28 points and 10 rebounds for W&L. Jack Lewis added 15 points.

The Tigers held W&L standout Jack d'Entremont scoreless.

Virginia Wesleyan 80, Ferrum 68

Khai Seargeant had 21 points Sunday to lead the Marlins (6-0, 1-0 ODAC) past the host Panthers (2-4, 0-1).

Calvin Washington had 28 points for the Panthers. Deshone Hicks added 13 points and 12 assists.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UVa 72, ECU 50

Sam Brunelle had 15 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win Sunday in the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville.

UVa improved to 8-0 for the first time since the 1992-93 season.

East Carolina (5-2) is steered by Bassett graduate and ex-UVa assistant Kim McNeill.

Mir McLean had 11 points and 14 rebounds for UVa. Kaydan Lawson added 11 points.

Radford 67, UNCW 60

Ashlyn Traylor had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the host Highlanders (3-3) past UNC Wilmington (1-4) on Sunday.

Rachel LaLonde had 13 points for Radford.

The Highlanders were 16 of 17 from the free-throw line.

Swarthmore 57, W&L 54

Norah Wingfield had 15 points to lead the Garnet (3-2) past the Generals (3-2) on Sunday in Lexington.

Alyssa Hayashi scored to give the visitors a 55-54 lead with 1:04 to go. She made two free throws with nine seconds left.

Mary Schleusner had 21 points for W&L.

Virginia Wesleyan 50, Hollins 40

Adaje Williams and Jada Norman each scored 13 points to lead the Marlins (4-2, 1-1) past Hollins (1-4, 0-2) on Sunday in Virginia Beach.

Ariana Gutierrez scored 15 points for the visitors.

Hollins led 30-20 at halftime.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UCLA 2, UVa 1, OT

Sophia Cook scored eight minutes into overtime to give the top-seeded Bruins (20-2-1) a win over the third-seeded Cavaliers (16-4-3) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament Saturday night in Los Angeles.

Haley Hopkins of UVa scored in the 75th minute to tie the game at 1.