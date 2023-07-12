Blacksburg High School boys soccer standout Edric Zhang beat out athletes from around the nation to win the Gatorade Academic Achievement Award at Gatorade’s annual high school sports awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Zhang, who will be attending Princeton in the fall as a nonplaying student, was named Gatorade’s Virginia boys soccer player of the year last month for his athletic and academic success and community impact. For the Academic Achievement Award, he beat out 607 other male and female state player of the year winners in 12 sports from the 2022-23 school year.

Zhang graduated from Blacksburg with a 4.66 GPA. He had nine goals and seven assists as a senior midfielder this year, earning all-state honors and helping the Bruins reach the state quarterfinals. He was a research intern at the Virginia Tech College of Engineering. He was chosen for the Virginia Aerospace Science and Technology Scholars summer camp at the NASA Langley Research Center.

Also at the ceremony, Indiana native Max Clark was named the Gatorade male athlete of the year for the 2022-23 school year. The Vanderbilt signee was the third overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft this week.

Texas native Ava Brown was named the female athlete of the year. The Florida signee went 81-0 in her high school softball pitching career.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Glenvar, George Wythe win VHSL Cups

Glenvar and George Wythe were among the winners Wednesday of the Virginia High School League’s National Guard Cup for all-around athletic success in the 2022-23 school year.

Glenvar, the Class 2 winner, won a Cup for the second time. George Wythe, the Class 1 winner, won a Cup for the first time.

The other winners were Abingdon (Class 3), Western Albemarle (Class 4), Deep Run (Class 5) and James Robinson (Class 6).

Schools earned points for their performances in VHSL state tournaments and for winning the VHSL’s Sportsmanship, Ethics and Integrity Award.

George Wythe had 305 points to runner-up Auburn’s 302.5. Blacksburg was the runner-up in Class 4.

The VHSL also presented Cups for academics. The winners were Appomattox Regional Governor’s School (Class 1), Marion (Class 2), Charlottesville (Class 3), Jefferson Forest (Class 4), Princess Anne (Class 5) and Thomas Jefferson High for Science & Technology (Class 6).

TRACK AND FIELD

Thomas rejoins Tech staff

Virginia Tech director of men’s and women’s track and field and cross-country Dave Cianelli announced that ex-Hokies runner Ben Thomas is rejoining Cianelli’s staff in the newly created position of head track and field coach.

NCAA legislation that took effect earlier this month allows schools to hire more full-time assistants in various sports.

Thomas was Tech’s cross-country/distance coach for 17 years. He left Tech in 2018 to become the cross-country/distance coach at Oregon.

He was named the national men’s assistant track and field coach of the year for the 2017 indoor season after helping the Hokies finish seventh at the NCAAs. He won two more national assistant awards at Oregon.

He was named the Southeast Region men’s assistant track and field coach of the year during both the indoor and the outdoor seasons in both 2017 and 2018 at Tech. He won the regional award seven times at Tech and won three times at Oregon.

Cianelli also announced the hiring of Alan Dunson as the assistant coach for sprints, hurdles and relays. He has been an assistant at Ashland, Grand Valley State and Northern Arizona. He succeeds Tim Vaught, who has retired.