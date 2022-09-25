In the region: Cave Spring beats Pulaski County in football

Landon Altizer completed nine of 14 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cave Spring High School football team to a 12-2 win over visiting Pulaski County on Saturday night.

Owen Sweeney had four catches for 96 yards and two TDs for the Knights (4-1). Camerohn Parker ran for 74 yards on 14 carries.

Chris Gallimore completed seven of 12 passes for 105 yards for the Cougars (2-2).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Fort Chiswell 36, Giles 20

Larson Edmonds threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Fort Chiswell (1-4) past Giles (2-3) on Saturday in Max Meadows.

Michael Melton rushed for 170 yards and one TD on 14 carries for Fort Chiswell.

Khalik Saunders ran for 127 yards and one TD on 32 carries for Giles. Jaylan Baylor rushed for 76 yards and one TD on 15 carries.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

No. 2 UVa 2, Louisville 0

Alexis Theoret and Haley Hopkins scored in the second half to give the Cavaliers (9-1-1, 2-1 ACC) a win over the Cardinals (4-3-2, 1-2) on Sunday in Charlottesville.

Virginia Tech 2, Wake Forest 0

Sophie Maltese scored in the first half and Taylor Bryan added a goal in the second half to give the Hokies (8-2-1, 2-1 ACC) a win over the Demon Deacons (7-2-2, 1-2) on Sunday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Lauren Hargrove had two saves for the Hokies.

VMI 2, S.C. State 1

Sedona Dancu scored two goals to give the Keydets (1-8-2) a win over South Carolina State (0-12) on Sunday in Lexington.

Dancu scored in the 80th minute to snap a 1-1 tie.

MEN’S SOCCER

UVa 1, No. 3 Syracuse 0

Leo Afonso scored in the 85th minute to give the visiting Cavaliers (6-3, 2-1 ACC) a win over the Orange (7-1-1, 2-1) on Saturday night.

It was the first time in six years that an unranked UVa team upset a ranked foe.

Holden Brown had three saves for UVa.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 15 W&L 8, Mary Washington 0

Freddie Tobeason and Sarah Allen each scored twice to lead the Generals (7-1) past the Eagles (3-4) on Sunday in Lexington.