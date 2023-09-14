Former Cave Spring High School, UVa and NFL standout Ronde Barber, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month, will be recognized in a pregame ceremony before Cave Spring's homecoming football game on Sept. 22.

Cave Spring announced Thursday that the ceremony will take place at about 6:30 p.m.

Barber graduated from Cave Spring in 1993. He was a safety and running back for the Knights. He was also a wrestler and a state champion hurdler.

He played cornerback for UVa from 1994-96, recording 15 interceptions.

Tampa Bay picked Barber in the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. He played for Tampa Bay from 1997 through 2012, recording 47 interceptions, 28 sacks and 1,428 tackles. He helped the Bucs win a Super Bowl.

MEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 2, Greensboro 0

Harrison Kraus and Kyle Butcher (Jefferson Forest) scored in the second half to give the Maroons (1-3-1) a win over the Pride (0-4) on Wednesday night in Salem.

Luca Gustafson (Glenvar) had one save for Roanoke.

Ferrum 5, Mary Baldwin 0

Payton Rausch scored three goals to lead the host Panthers (2-2) past the Fighting Squirrels (0-5) on Wednesday night.

Jonathan Nicacio and Amanuel Walie also scored.

Dillon Ghosh had one save for Ferrum.

SVU 3, Eastern Mennonite 2

Ammon Lewis scored two goals to lead the Knights (2-2-1) past the Royals (2-2-1) on Wednesday night in Buena Vista.

Luke Hemenway also scored for Southern Virginia.

Lewis scored in the 66th minute to extend the SVU lead to 3-0.