The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Franklin County High School graduate Nick Robertson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday.

Robertson pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the Dodgers’ 5-2 home win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night. He struck out all three batters he faced.

The former James Madison reliever was promoted from Oklahoma City for the second time this year.

Robertson was called up from Oklahoma City on June 6 and made his major-league debut on June 7. He made six appearances for Los Angeles before being demoted on June 30 when pitcher Daniel Hudson was activated from the injured list.

The Dodgers recalled Robertson and Alex Vesia on Thursday to replace Hudson, who went back on the injured list, and Yency Almonte, who was placed on the paternity list.

Hudson spent a full year rehabilitating from left knee surgery before returning to action last week. But Hudson’s season might be over after just three appearances into his emotional comeback. Hudson suffered a sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee while pitching out of a bases-loaded jam Wednesday, an injury that will sideline the 36-year-old right-hander for one to two months, if not more.

TRACK AND FIELD

Graves advances at U.S. championships

Christiansburg High School and Roanoke College graduate Carmen Graves advanced to the final of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with her performance in the prelims of that event at the U.S. outdoor championships Thursday night in Eugene, Oregon.

Graves finished seventh overall with a time of 9 minutes, 43.11 seconds to earn a spot in Saturday’s 14-woman final.

Also Thursday, UVa’s Derek Johnson finished sixth overall in the prelims of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase (8:25.23), earning a spot in Saturday’s 14-man final.

Ex-UVa star Henry Wynne was third in his preliminary heat of the 1,500 meters with a time of 3:39.34, earning a spot in the final. Ex-Virginia Tech standout Vincent Ciattei was 14th overall and did not advance.

Virginia Tech’s Ben Nagel was 17th in the first round of the 800 meters, with ex-Hokie Drew Piazza 26th. Neither advanced to the semifinals.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Sambach, Ketchum recognized

UVa’s Amanda Sambach has been named the state Division I golfer of the year by the sports information directors of Virginia colleges, while Virginia Tech’s Morgan Ketchum was named the state Division I rookie of the year.

Sambach earned medalist honors at both the ACC championships and at UVa’s NCAA regional.

Ketchum had a 72.45 scoring average, which was the second-best average in Tech history. She earned an individual bid to the NCAAs, finishing fourth at her NCAA regional.

UVa’s Ria Scott was named the state coach of the year for the third time. UVa made the match play finals at the ACC tournament before finishing 24th at the NCAA national championships.

Sambach and Ketchum were joined on the Division I all-state first team by Tech’s Becca DiNunzio and UVa’s Jennifer Cleary. The second team included UVa’s Celeste Valinho.

On the small-college side, Washington and Lee’s Megan Kanaby was named the golfer of the year. She was fourth at the ODAC championships and 45th at the NCAA Division III championships.

Kanaby was joined on the small-college all-state first team by W&L’s Laetitia Roegner and Marcella Mercer. W&L’s An Shelmire made the second team.