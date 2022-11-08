In the region: Forecast alters Timesland football schedule

Because of the high chance of rain Friday, only one Timesland football team is still scheduled to play a game that night.

The forecast has prompted most Timesland high schools to move their first-round VHSL football playoff games up to Thursday night.

Two VHSL playoff games involving Timesland teams have been moved to Saturday. Patrick Henry will host Briar Woods at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Christiansburg will host Abingdon at 3 p.m. Saturday.

William Fleming is the only Timesland team still scheduled to play on Friday night. The Colonels are scheduled to visit Stone Bridge on Friday in Ashburn.

BOYS SOCCER

North Cross wins on PKs

Third-seeded North Cross (13-2-4) defeated sixth-seeded Seton (13-4-3) on penalty kicks in a Virginia Independent Schools Division II state quarterfinal Monday.

The host Raiders trailed 3-0 in the second half. Hunter Basile of North Cross scored in the 64th minute to cut the lead to 3-1. Maddox Haskins scored in the 70th minute. Didi Dibetle scored in the 74th minute to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the two five-minute, sudden-death overtime periods.

Each team then scored on its first six penalty kicks. After goalkeeper Brandon Carey scored on the Raiders' seventh penalty kick, the visitors missed their seventh kick.

North Cross will play second-seeded Steward in the semifinals at City Stadium in Richmond at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L's Willis, Boatwright recognized

Gina Willis, who has steered Washington and Lee (16-2) to the ODAC crown and an NCAA tournament berth, has been named the ODAC coach of the year for the fourth time.

W&L's Betty Boatwright (10 goals, four assists) was named the rookie of the year, while W&L's Tess Muneses (3.9 GPA, six goals, eight assists) was named the scholar-athlete of the year for the second straight year.

Muneses was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L's Freddie Tobeason (14 goals, 12 assists), Peyton Tysinger (14 goals, six assists) and Jenny Lerner.

Boatwright was joined on the second team by W&L's Kailey Fitzgerald and Roanoke's Martha Hurley, Grace Vernarelli and Hope Keller.

The third team included Ferrum's Faith Bibbo, Roanoke's Viktoria Warweg and W&L's Maddy Duggleby.

VOLLEYBALL

Area players honored

W&L's Sydney Heifner (454 kills, 407 digs) and Ashley Webb (919 assists, 223 digs) have been named to the All-ODAC first team.

The second team included W&L's Caroline Gard and Roanoke's Peyton Kirchner.

Ferrum's Taylor Joyner made the third team.