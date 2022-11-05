In the region: Franklin County's Atchue wins Region 6A cross country title

CHESAPEAKE — Nathan Atchue of Franklin County High School won the Region 6A boys cross country championship for the second straight year on Saturday at Bells Mill Park.

He had a time of 15:25.21. Quinn Parrish of James River-Midlothian was second (16:11.97).

Franklin County's Jonah Bowman finished 15th (17:37.92).

Grassfield won the boys team title with 44 points. Franklin County took third with 89 points to earn a team bid to the Class 6 state championship, which will be held next weekend in Leesburg.

MEN'S SOCCER

W&L 2, Roanoke 1

Charley Colby scored with 40 seconds left to give the second-seeded and 22nd-ranked Generals (14-2-4) a win over the fourth-seeded Maroons (10-7-2) in the ODAC title game Saturday in Lexington.

Weyimi Agbeyegbe scored in the 74th minute for W&L, but Harrison Kraus tied the game in the 84th minute.

W&L claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

FIELD HOCKEY

W&L 1, Lynchburg 0, OT

Peyton Tysinger scored 67 seconds into overtime to give the top-seeded and 16th-ranked Generals (16-2) a win over the second-seeded Hornets (17-4) in the ODAC title game Saturday in Lexington.

Abby Long had two saves for W&L, which earned an automatic bid to the NCAAs.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Methodist 3, SVU 1

Corinne Sholvain had a goal and an assist to lead the top-seeded Monarchs (16-2-1) past the second-seeded Knights (11-7-2) in the USA South title game Saturday in Fayetteville, N.C.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, William Peace 0

Courtney Pinkston had 13 kills and 12 digs to lead the Knights (26-7) to a 25-18, 25-18, 25-20 win over William Peace (26-8) in the USA South final Saturday in Buena Vista.

SVU, which won the tournament for the second straight year, claimed an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Averett 3, W&L 1

Emma Nash had 16 kills to lead the second-seeded Cougars (20-10) to a 13-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 win over the third-seeded Generals (19-11) in an ODAC semifinal Friday night in Danville.

Randolph-Macon 3, Roanoke 0

Grace Parker had 21 kills to lead the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets (22-6) to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 win over the eighth-seeded Maroons (13-13) in an ODAC semifinal Friday night in Ashland.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Appomattox County 3, Radford 0

Kaydence Gilbert had 21 kills and 16 digs to lead the Raiders (21-0) to a Region 2C quarterfinal win over the Bobcats (13-10) on Friday.

Appomattox will meet Patrick County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal doubleheader at Glenvar. Gretna will face Glenvar in the 8 p.m. semifinal.