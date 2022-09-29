In the region: Galax, George Wythe tie for Region 1C golf title

Galax High School and George Wythe High School tied for the Region 1C golf championship Wednesday at Wytheville Golf Club.

Both teams shot a 309. Both earned bids to the Class 1 state tournament, which will be held Oct. 11 at Olde Mille Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.

Talen Gentry of Galax won the individual crown with a 3-under 67. Benson Blevins (70) of George Wythe was second, while teammate David Goode (71) was third.

State tournament bids also went to the top three individuals not on the top two teams. Those bids went to Walker Gillespie of Giles, who was fourth with a 74; Hunter Howard of Eastern Montgomery, who was sixth with a 78; and Drew Royal of Auburn, who was eighth with an 80.

Grayden Laird (77) of Galax finished fifth, while teammate Carson Iroler (79) was seventh.

Eastern Montgomery finished third in the team standings, with Covington fourth.

MEN’S SOCCER

No. 13 W&L 2, Roanoke 0

Matteo Adler scored in the 75th minute and Weyimi Agbeyegbe added a goal in the 77th minute to give the visiting Generals (7-1-1, 3-0 ODAC) a win over the Maroons (2-4-2, 0-2-1) on Wednesday night.

W&L is on an eight-game unbeaten streak.

Samuel Bass recorded his 20th career assist, becoming only the fourth General to ever reach that milestone. He also moved into a tie for 10th place on the W&L career points list with 66, becoming only the fourth player to crack the W&L top 10 in both career points and career assists.

Ferrum 2, Randolph 1

The Panthers (4-2-2, 2-0-1 ODAC) beat the WildCats (4-2-2, 1-1-1) for the first time in their history on Wednesday night in Lynchburg.

Ferrum had been 0-8 in the series.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead on an own goal in the first half. Callum Harrison scored in the 69th minute to extend the lead to 2-0.