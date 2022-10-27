In the region: Giles wins Mountain Empire District volleyball tournament

Sophie Taylor had 32 kills and four blocks to lead the Giles High School volleyball team to a 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-23, 15-10 win over Auburn in the Mountain Empire District tournament final Wednesday in Pearisburg.

Macy Steele had 11 kills and 22 digs for Giles (19-3), while Natalie Buracker had six kills and five blocks.

Avery Zuckerwar had 16 kills and 26 digs for the Eagles (13-8). Madeline Lavergne added 16 kills and 10 digs. Madison Ketterer had 50 assists.

In the tournament consolation match, Bland County (17-7) beat Grayson County 25-23, 25-23, 25-23 on Wednesday at George Wythe.

Kylie Pope had 18 kills, two aces and 3 1/2 blocks for Grayson County (11-11). Carli Campbell had 26 assists and 15 digs. Chasity Wilson had 18 digs and six kills.

All four teams will play in the Region 2C tournament next week.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

W&L women 3rd in ODAC poll

Washington and Lee, which received an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III women's basketball tournament, was picked third in the ODAC preseason coaches poll Thursday.

Randolph-Macon, which tied W&L atop the ODAC regular-season standings last season, topped the poll with seven first-place votes and 112 points. Randolph was second with two first-place votes and 127 points.

W&L had three first-place votes and 116 points. Roanoke was fourth with one first-place vote and 112 points.

Bridgewater was fifth, followed by Shenandoah, Lynchburg, Guilford, Ferrum, Eastern Mennonite, Hollins, Averett and Virginia Wesleyan.

SVU 2nd in both USA South polls

Southern Virginia has been picked second in both the USA South men's and women's basketball preseason coaches polls.

Greensboro topped the 10-team women's poll with seven first-place votes and 79 points. Defending USA South tournament champ Southern Virginia had three first-place votes and 75 points.

North Carolina Wesleyan topped the eight-team men's poll with seven first-place votes and 49 points. SVU had 38 points.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Radford 1, High Point 0

Alexeis Kirnos scored on a penalty kick in the first half to give the host Highlanders (10-3-4, 6-2-1 Big South) a win over the Panthers (5-10-3, 4-4-1) on Wednesday night.

Radford tied USC Upstate for second place in the Big South standings but wound up with the No. 3 seed in the league tournament. Radford and Upstate will meet in a semifinal on Nov. 3 in Matthews, N.C.

No. 18 W&L 0, Lynchburg 0

Sydney Smith had four saves to help the visiting Generals (12-0-5, 7-0-2 ODAC) tie the Hornets (8-3-6, 6-1-2) on Wednesday night.

Ferrum 5 Averett 2

Jadyn Patton had one goal and one assist to lead the Panthers (6-6-2, 3-5-1 ODAC) past the Cougars (5-8-2, 3-5-1) on Wednesday night in Danville.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 18 W&L 5, No. 14 Shenandoah 2

Betty Boatwright and Alexis Parks each scored twice to lead the Generals (13-2, 6-1) past the Hornets (15-2, 6-1 ODAC) on Wednesday night in Lexington.