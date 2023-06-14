Players from Glenvar and Marion were named to the Class 2 all-state second team for girls soccer by the Virginia High School League on Wednesday.

The second team included Glenvar junior forward Giuliana Stanley, Glenvar senior midfielder Faren Wilson, Glenvar junior defender Megan Pomerleau and Marion junior defender Reagan Burtchett.

Clarke County's Madison Toone (58 goals, 24 assists) was named the Class 2 player of the year. Clarke County's Ray Hawkins, who led his 24-0 team to the Class 2 state title, was named coach of the year.

BASEBALL

Cavaliers honored

Virginia's Kyle Teel and Connelly Early have been named first-team All-Americans by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Teel, a catcher, is batting .417 with 67 runs scored, 13 homers, 69 RBIs, a school-record 25 doubles and a school-record 105 hits.

Early is 12-2 with a 3.06 ERA, 98 strikeouts and 20 walks in 82 1/3 innings. He has tied the school single-season mark for wins.

UVa third baseman Jake Gelof made the second team. He is batting .331 with a school-record 23 homers and a school-record 89 RBIs.