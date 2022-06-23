In the region: Glenvar's Drew named Class 2 girls soccer coach of the year

Glenvar coach Kyleigh Drew has been named the VHSL Class 2 girls soccer coach of the year, the league announced Thursday.

Drew led the Highlanders to an 18-5 record and their first state championship in school history this spring.

Three of her players were named first-team all-state in Class 2: forward Giuliana Stanly, midfielder Rhyan Harris and defender Megan Pomerleau. Alleghany’s Kinley Eggleston, Carlee Lanford, Abby Williams and Emma Williams also made the first team.

Second-teamers included Anna Turk (Radford), Hollybrook Cline (Radford), Ashtyn Bishop (Alleghany) and Natalie Hughes (James River).

Poquoson’s Sydney McCarthy was named the Class 2 player of the year.

TRACK AND FIELD

ACC honors Cavs, Hokie

Virginia’s Claudio Romero was named ACC Men’s Field Performer of the Year, while Mia Barnett was named ACC Women’s Freshman of the Year, the conference announced.

Virginia Tech's Kahleje Tillmon was named ACC Men's Co-Freshman of the Year.

Romero claimed his first NCAA title in the discus this season as he bested the NCAA leader by just two centimeters with his mark of 66.17 meters. Bennett posted the NCAA’s sixth-fastest time in the 1500 meters this season by running it in 4:11.32 at the Virginia Challenge.

Tillmon won the ACC title in the 200 meters, breaking the Hokies' 10-year-old school record in 20.41 seconds. He also ran the opening leg on Tech's 4x100-meter relay, helping the Hokies to their first ACC title in the event in school history (38.69) and second-team All-America honors at the NCAAs (38.99).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

UVa’s Navarro makes elite summer team

Virginia women’s tennis sophomore Emma Navarro has been named to the 2022 USTA Collegiate Summer Team, the United States Tennis Association announced.

The top 10 American college players (five men, five women) were selected for the training program designed to help America’s premier college players assimilate to professional tennis in a team-oriented environment via the USTA Pro Circuit.