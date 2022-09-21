In the region: Harper wins Blue Ridge District golf tournament

Virginia Tech recruit Ashton Harper of Lord Botetourt High School won the Blue Ridge District postseason tournament Monday at Blue Hills Golf Club.

Harper, a senior who tweeted in July that he had verbally committed to the Hokies, shot a 2-under-par 69.

Sam Fansler of Franklin County was second with a 74.

Harper helped Lord Botetourt win the team title. The Cavaliers shot a 309. Franklin County was second with a 323.

Team scores: 1. Lord Botetourt 309; 2. Franklin County 323; 3. William Byrd 330; 4. Northside 363; 5. Staunton River 428

Lord Botetourt: Ashton Harper 69; Kasey Davis 79; Hunter Duncan 80; Xavier Shelton 81

Franklin County: Sam Fansler 74; Lawson Pasley 80; Chase Bower 83; Nick Messenger 86

William Byrd: Clayton Gilmore 75; Kobe Turner 84; Nathan Carter 84; Maddox Wolfe 87

Northside: Michael Pankey 86; Joel Hetherington 88; Will Dent 93; Noah Spangler 96

Staunton River: Trey Harris 96; Isaac Lambert 101; Colby Harris 115; Brennen Woodzell 116

William Fleming: Christian Muse 121; Dominique Lamberth 122

NFL

Barber twins on HOF ballot

Former Cave Spring High School, University of Virginia and Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Ronde Barber and former Cave Spring, UVa and New York Giants star Tiki Barber are once again on the initial ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

They were among 129 modern-era nominees announced Tuesday. The list of modern-area nominees will be cut to 25 semifinalists in November. The semifinalists will be reduced to 15 finalists in early January.

Ronde Barber was a finalist the past two years.

Former UVa star D’Brickashaw Ferguson is once again on the initial ballot as well.

Ex-UVa standout James Farrior is on the ballot for the first time. Former Virginia Tech star Kam Chancellor, who is in his first year of eligibility, is also on the ballot.

Former UVa stars Thomas Jones and Heath Miller were on the initial ballot last year but were not among this year’s nominees.

MEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 4, Longwood 0

The Hokies (1-5-1) beat the Lancers (1-4-2) on Tuesday night in Blacksburg to give Mike Brizendine his 100th win as Virginia Tech’s head coach.

Conor Pugh scored twice, while Carter Hensley and Danny Flores also scored.

UVa 2, American 0

Andy Sullins and Kome Ubogu scored in the second half to give the Cavaliers (5-3) a win over the Eagles (2-3-2) in Charlottesville on Tuesday night.