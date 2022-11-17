In the region: Hidden Valley wins volleyball semifinal

FORT DEFIANCE — For the first time in six years, the Hidden Valley High School volleyball team has made the state finals.

Caleigh Ponn had 26 kills, 20 digs and two aces to help the Titans beat Fort Defiance 25-19, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24 in a Class 3 state semifinal Wednesday night.

The Titans (31-0) will face York in the final at noon Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

Lauren Whittaker had 20 digs and three aces for the Titans. Calli Anderson had 37 assists and 16 digs.

Hidden Valley has reached the state final for the first time since winning the crown in 2016. Hidden Valley lost in the state semifinals the past two seasons, as well as in 2017 and 2018. The team lost in the state quarterfinals in 2019.

FOOTBALL

Knights honored

Southern Virginia defensive linemen Kymani VaiVai (33 tackles, one interception) and Maikeli Tuinakauvadra (42 tackles, four sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles) have been named to the All-USA South first team.

Receiver Jireek Washington, who had 41 catches for 575 yards and two touchdowns, and offensive lineman Inoke Kaufusi made the second team.