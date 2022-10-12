In the region: James River unveils hall of fame class

James River High School has announced the new class of its hall of fame.

Dana Waldron, Andrew Shotwell, Amber Vines, Kory Watts and Anne Grumbine will be inducted at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the school and will be recognized at halftime of James River's football game that night.

Waldron, a 1987 graduate, still holds the James River boys basketball records for the most points in a season (651) and career (1,590).

Shotwell, a 1985 graduate, played football, basketball and baseball for James River. He used to hold the basketball team's career assists record. As a coach, he helped his father, John Shotwell, steer the Knights softball team to a 2011 state title.

Vines, a 1994 graduate, was a second-team all-state softball player and was a Pioneer District player of the year in volleyball.

Watts, a 2013 graduate, was a golf standout who finished in the top 10 of the state tournament in all four of his years at the school. He was a three-time Pioneer District player of the year and the 2012 Region C player of the year. He reaped a golf scholarship to Radford.

Grumbine, a 2015 graduate, was a state track champ in the 500 meters and 400 meters. She also was a part of four state championship relay teams. She won the Wendy's High School Heisman for Virginia and became a Virginia Tech runner.

MEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 6, Ferrum 1

Isaac Wolf, Liam Camilleri, Gabriel Hendi, Quinn Kunath, Girom Affolter and Evan McIntyre scored to lead the Maroons (6-4-2, 4-2-1 ODAC) past the visiting Panthers (4-6-2, 2-4-1) on Tuesday night.

Roanoke has won four straight games.

Jakob Buckle scored for Ferrum.

VOLLEYBALL

SVU 3, Mary Baldwin 0

Courtney Pinkston had 10 kills to lead the Knights (15-6, 9-1 USA South) past the Squirrels (2-19, 1-6) on Tuesday night in Buena Vista.

Southern Virginia has won eight straight matches.