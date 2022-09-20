In the region: Kahoun, Swails pick colleges

Two juniors at Timesland high schools have picked their college destinations — one for lacrosse, the other for baseball.

Junior midfielder Bodie Kahoun of the Patrick Henry boys lacrosse team tweeted Monday that he has verbally committed to Ohio State.

Ohio State went 10-6 last season, losing at Cornell in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Kahoun also plays football for Patrick Henry.

In other recruiting news, junior pitcher Tucker Swails of the Patrick County High School baseball team tweeted last week that he has verbally committed to Virginia Tech.

The Hokies advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals last season.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Roanoke 7, Mary Baldwin 2

MC Petrucelli and Morgan O'Neill each scored twice to lead the Maroons (4-3) past the Squirrels (5-2-1) on Tuesday.

MEN'S GOLF

SVU wins tournament

Southern Virginia won Bridgewater College's Kinder-Williams Invitational, a two-day tournament which concluded Tuesday at the par-72 Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg.

SVU topped the 15-team field with a 18-over 594. Roanoke was fourth with a 599.

Shenandoah's Connor Christie earned medalist honors with a 3-under 141. SVU's Brogan Bennett tied for second at 142. Roanoke's Palmer Curry was fifth at 145.

Schuller claims Senior Open

Rick Schuller, a pro at Richmond's Stonehenge Golf & Country Club, won the 17th Senior Open of Virginia, a two-day tournament which concluded Tuesday at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

He shot a 10-under 134, finishing one shot ahead of Midlothian amateur Steve Serrao.

UVa ranked No. 1

The Virginia men's golf team was ranked No. 1 in the nation by Golfweek on Monday for the first time in the program's history.

Men's golf became the 13th sport in UVa athletics history to be ranked No. 1 in the nation.

UVa opened the season by winning the team title at the Streamsong Invitational in Florida last week.

WOMEN'S GOLF

W&L's Shelmire triumphs

An Shelmire of Washington and Lee won the NCAA Division III Women's Fall Preview, a two-day tournament which concluded Monday at the El Campeon Golf Course in Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida.

She topped the 93-woman field with a 2-over 146.

The 13th-ranked Generals tied for third in the team standings.

•W&L announced this week that the women's golf team's interim coach this school year is Matthew Ragovin, who spent the past five seasons as an assistant women's coach at the University of Albany. He was a men's and women's assistant at W&L from 2014-16.

W&L needed a replacement for Kelsie Carralero, who left in May to become the coach at Methodist.