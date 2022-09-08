In the region: Knights Crossing meet set for Saturday

The 18th annual Knights Crossing Cross Country Invitational meet will be held Saturday at Green Hill Park in Roanoke.

The meet, which will be hosted by Cave Spring High School, will feature high school, middle school and elementary school races for boys and girls. Action begins at 9 a.m.

More than 90 high school teams and more than 60 middle school teams are expected to attend.

More than 2,500 runners are expected to compete.

The field includes 48 girls who have run a 5K race in less than 20 minutes, 13 girls who have run a 5K in less than 19 minutes and one girl who has run a 5K in less than 18 minutes.

The field also includes 54 boys who have run a 5K in less than 17 minutes and nine boys who have run a 5K in less than 16 minutes.

TENNIS

Local hall of fame

holding event Saturday

The Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame will hold a tournament Saturday at Hunting Hills Country Club.

Pro-am doubles matches will be held at 10 a.m., followed by men's doubles matches. A pro doubles exhibition will be held at 2:15 p.m.

Pros who will be in action Saturday include Brenda Schultz-McCarthy, John Barker, Nick Barker, Youssef Bouzidi, Jack Fishwick, Tom Gibbs, Jay Gilliland, Bruce Harrison, Kelly Hunter, Lenny Kolstad, Larry Lineberry, Justin Musgrove, Derek Myers, Chris O'Keefe, Nelson Prillaman, Konstantinos Raptis, Eduardo Rincon, Demis Taramonlis and Jim Thompson.

In the event of rain, action will take place indoors at Hunting Hills, Hidden Valley Country Club and Roanoke Country Club.

The hall of fame's new class will be inducted Saturday night at a dinner at Roanoke Country Club. The new class has not been announced.

MEN'S SOCCER

Ferrum 1, Warren Wilson 0

Leo Galpin scored in the 15th minute to give the Panthers (1-1) a win over the Owls (1-1-1) on Wednesday night in Asheville, North Carolina.

Daniel Golden had eight saves for Ferrum.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Ferrum 1, Greensboro 1

Sydney Miller scored in the 81st minute to enable the visiting Panthers (0-2-1) to tie the Pride (0-1-1-) on Wednesday night.

Maci Hulver scored in the 28th minute for the Pride.