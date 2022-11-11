In the region: North Cross' Chaney wins VIS cross country title

Kerrigan Chaney of North Cross won the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state girls cross country championship Friday at Woodberry Forest School in Orange.

She had a time of 18:45.1 on the 5K course.

Mickie O'Herron of Roanoke Catholic was seventh (4:22.19). Ainsley Myles of North Cross was ninth (22:23.1).

Stonebridge won the Division III girls team title with 31 points. Roanoke Catholic was second with 114 points.

In the Division II boys championships, Kyle Thomson of North Cross was third with a time of 17:27.4 on the 5K course. Dylan White of North Cross was seventh (17:44.6). Finton Chaney of North Cross was eighth (17:47.6).

Trinity Christian won the Division II boys team title with 41 points. North Cross was second with 47 points.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

UVa men clinch NCAA bid

The Virginia men's cross country team clinched a bid to next week's NCAA national championships Friday by finishing second at the NCAA Southeast Regional championships in Louisville, Ky.

North Carolina won the men's team title with 61 points. UVa had 83 points to edge Wake Forest, which had 88 points, for the second and final NCAA team bid.

Virginia Tech was 12th and Radford 28th out of the 32 teams.

Charlotte's Nickolas Scudder won the race with a time of 29:42.8 on the 10K course. UVa's Justin Wachtel was third (29:47.7).

Antonio Lopez Segura of the Hokies was fifth (29:58.2), clinching one of the four individual bids to the NCAA championships.

Derek Johnson of UVa was 10th, with his teammates Yasin Sado, Rohann Asfaw and Will Anthony finishing 22nd, 23rd and 25th, respectively.

N.C. State won the women's team title with 25 points. UNC had 76 points to claim the other NCAA bid. UVa was third with 109 points.

Virginia Tech was 10th and Radford 24th.

UVa's Sophie Atkinson was 13th, while teammate Margot Appleton was 16th. UVa's Mia Barnett was 24th.

FIELD HOCKEY

Iowa beats UVa in shootout

Eleventh-ranked Iowa (12-7) beat fifth-ranked UVa (13-8) in a penalty shootout in a first-round game in the NCAA tournament Friday at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill

UVa's Laura Janssen scored early in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 1. Neither team scored in the two 10-minute overtime periods.

After Iowa made its first penalty shot, Janssen scored. After Iowa made its second penalty shot, UVa's Adele Iacobucci scored. Iowa and UVa each missed its next shot. After Iowa made its fourth shot, UVa's Noa Boterman scored. Iowa and UVa each missed its next shot.

The shootout order then changed, with UVa going first and Janssen missing the shot. Iowa then missed a shot.

After Iacobucci missed UVa's next shot, Iowa's Lieve Schalk scored to give Iowa a spot in the Elite Eight.

BOYS SOCCER

North Cross 1, Steward 0

Rhone Burton scored one minute into the game to give the third-seeded Raiders a VIS Division II state semifinal win over second-seeded Stewart on Thursday at City Stadium in Richmond.

Denzel Marufu had five saves for the Raiders, who will return to City Stadium to face top seed Christchurch in the final Monday.