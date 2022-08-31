In the region: Parry McCluer unveils hall of fame class

Donnie Holt, Tommy Dickinson, Mike Guinn, Darrell Manuel and Mike Cartolaro have been chosen for this year's class of the Parry McCluer High School hall of fame.

The new class will be introduced at halftime of an Oct. 7 home football game and will be inducted at a banquet the following night.

Holt was a football, basketball and baseball standout for the school in the 1950s.

In 1960, Dickinson became the first Parry McCluer football player to earn all-state first-team honors — and that was back when there were not separate all-state teams for small schools and big schools. He also was on the baseball and track and field teams.

Guinn was on the football, basketball, baseball and track and field teams at Parry McCluer in the 1960s before becoming a standout sprinter at Bridgewater College. He coached Parry McCluer's cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams from 1973-2015, guiding the Fighting Blues to a number of state titles.

Manuel was a football, basketball and baseball standout for Parry McCluer in the 1970s before becoming a Liberty University baseball star.

Cartolaro was a basketball standout at Parry McCluer before becoming a high school basketball coach at Orange County, Monacan, Virginia High, Altavista and Parry McCluer. He won four state titles for Altavista before guiding the Parry McCluer boys basketball team to its first state title in 2021. He retired from coaching earlier this year but remains Parry McCluer's athletic director.

WRESTLING

ODAC adds sport

The wrestling teams at Roanoke, Ferrum, Washington and Lee and Southern Virginia will now be able to compete for ODAC championships.

The ODAC announced Wednesday it is adding wrestling as a conference sport, beginning in November. Wrestling has not been an ODAC-sponsored sport since 1980.

The ODAC announced it is adding Southern Virginia and Greensboro College as associate members for wrestling to go along with the wrestling teams at ODAC all-sports members Roanoke, Ferrum, W&L, Averett and Shenandoah. That will give the ODAC seven wrestling teams. Averett joined the ODAC over the summer.

In addition to ODAC teams squaring off against each other in dual matches, the teams will compete in the 2023 ODAC championships at Shenandoah next February.

The 2023 NCAA Division III wrestling national championships were already scheduled to be held next March at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, with Ferrum serving as the host school.