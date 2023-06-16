Patrick County junior pitcher Tucker Swails and Cougars coach Tal Swails were named Class 2 baseball player and coach of the year, respectively, by the Virginia High School League on Friday.

Tucker Swails, a Virginia Tech recruit, went 10-2 with two saves and a 1.55 ERA over 67 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out 110 and walked 15, and he threw the first perfect game in Patrick County history on April 21 against Bassett.

The elder Swails led the Cougars to a 23-5 record, highlighted by a 7-3 win over Poquoson for the Class 2 championship.

The pitcher was joined on the first team by teammate and outfielder Jai Penn. James River's Heath Andrews was a first-team selection at pitcher, and Alleghany teammates Hunter DePriest (outfielder) and Eli Weese (at-large) made first team.

Glenvar senior Jimmy Blount was a second-team selection at first base.

SOFTBALL

Knights honored

James River seniors Austyn Moran, Elly Lackey and Jenna Pugh were named to the Class 2 all-state softball first team by the VHSL.

Moran (pitcher), Lackey (second base) and Pugh (outfield) helped lead the Knights to the Class 2 championship game, which they lost to Tazewell.

Senior Kaycee Kincaid was named to the all-state second team as an at-large selection.

Tazewell's Carly Compton and Tom Keene were named player and coach of the year, respectively.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wildcats, Spartans honored

Rockbridge County seniors McKenzie and Rachel Hines were joined by juniors Nala Shearer and Elizabeth Erksine on the Class 4 all-state girls lacrosse first team by the VHSL.

McKenzie Hines made it at midfield, Rachael Hines as an at-large, Shearer as an attack and Erskine at defense.

Teammates Lola Mulitalo (attack) and Jaden McCoy (defense) were second-team selection. Salem senior Zoe Blair was an at-large selection on the second team.

Dominion senior Lindsey Wright was named player of the year. Western Albemarle's Peggy Williams was named coach of the year.

CYCLING

USA Cycling nationals begin in Roanoke

Alexi Jaramillo and Samantha Scott won the time trial and first road race in the women's junior 15-16 and 17-18 divisions, respectively, to kick off the US Cycling Amateur and Junior Road National Championships in Roanoke and Rocky Mount.

The time trial was held Wednesday on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The road races held Thursday and Friday were contested in Franklin County.

Abby Cole won the women's junior 11-12 time trial and finished second to Abigail Romlein in the road race.

Devin Sommerville won the men's junior 11-12 time trail and finished second to Ari Evens in the road race.

Darren Parham (men's junior 17-18) and Enzo Hincapie (men's junior 15-16) won their respective road races.

Viggo Moore (men's senior 19-22), Cory Lockwood (men's senior Category 1), AJ August (men's junior 17-18), Gray Barnett (men's junior 15-16), Lilliana O'Donnell (women's junior 13-14) and Kaison Smith (men's junior 13-14) won their respective time trials.

The four-day national championship concludes Saturday with the criterium in downtown Roanoke.