In the region: PH's Gilreath earns state golf bid

HARRISONBURG — Caroline Gilreath of Patrick Henry High School earned a bid to the Class 5 state golf tournament with her performance Tuesday at the Region 5D tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.

Gilreath tied for fifth with a 5-over 75.

The top two teams and the top three individuals not on those teams earned bids to next week's state tournament.

Independence won the team title with a 294. Riverside was second with a 312. Patrick Henry was fourth with a 323.

Keya Naik of Independence earned medalist honors with a 65.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Eagles' Fansler earns state bid

Sam Fansler of Franklin County High School earned a bid to the Class 6 state tournament with his performance Monday in the Region 6A tournament at the Waterfront Country Club in Moneta.

Fansler finished eighth with a 9-over 80.

The top two teams and the top three individuals not on those teams earned bids to next week's state tournament.

Cosby won the team title with a 306. Floyd E. Kellam High School was second with a 315. Franklin County was third at 345.

Cole Shingleton of Cosby took medalist honors with a 72.

Marion wins 2D title

Marion won the team crown Monday at the Region 2D tournament at Clear Creek Golf Club in Bristol.

The top two teams and the top three individuals not on those teams earned bids to next week's Class 2 state tournament.

Marion shot a 322. Lee was second with a 326.

McCartney Hinkle of Graham earned medalist honors with a 68. Tyler Sayers of Marion was second with a 72. Grayson Sheets of Marion was eighth with a 79.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

PH-Glade Spring 48, Rural Retreat 42, OT

Camron Goodspeed rushed for 220 yards and three TDs on seven carries to lead the Rebels (4-2) past the Indians (2-3) on Monday in Glade Spring.

J-Kwon McFail scored on a 6-yard run in OT to give the Rebels the win.

Gatlin Hight of Rural Retreat ran for 186 yards and three TDs on 27 carries. Caleb Roberts ran for 109 yards.

SOCCER

Va. Tech women crack Top 25

The Virginia Tech women's soccer team, which upset then-No. 3 North Carolina last weekend, cracked the national coaches Top 25 poll Tuesday at No. 24.

The Hokies (9-2-1) have won three straight games, including two over ranked foes.

UVa (10-1-1) remained No. 2. UCLA remained No. 1. UNC dropped to No. 5.

On the men's side, UVa (7-3) cracked the poll at No. 21 after recording back-to-back wins over ranked foes.

Washington rose to No. 1 in the men's poll.

FIELD HOCKEY

Roanoke 2, Eastern Mennonite 1

Josephine van Leyen scored with 14:27 left to give the Maroons (7-2, 1-0) a win over the Royals (5-3 0-1 ODAC) on Monday night.

Grace Vernarelli scored early in the third quarter to give Roanoke a 1-0 lead.

Roanoke won its seventh straight game.