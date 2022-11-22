In the region: Ponn named Class 3 state player of the year

Hidden Valley sophomore Caleigh Ponn was named the Class 3 state volleyball player of the year by the Virginia High School League on Tuesday.

Ponn helped the 31-1 Titans win the Region 3D title and reach the Class 3 state final. She led the commonwealth with 716 kills this year. She also had 429 digs, 68 aces and 25 blocks. She had 39 kills and 38 digs in the state final.

Ponn already has 1,087 career kills, 742 career digs and 184 career aces after just two years of high school volleyball.

She was joined on the Class 3 all-state first team by Rockbridge County junior libero Nala Shearer.

Hidden Valley sophomore Calli Anderson made the second team.

York's Jonathan Amaral, whose 26-4 team beat the Titans in the Class 3 final, was voted the Class 3 coach of the year.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

VMI's Morgan, Thomas enter portal

VMI quarterback Seth Morgan and Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas were among the Keydets who tweeted Tuesday that they had entered the transfer portal as graduate transfers.

VMI does not have a graduate school, so its graduates must find a new school in order to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020 fall-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Morgan was a fourth-year junior this season, so he has two years of eligibility remaining. He had said in August that he planned to enter the portal as a graduate transfer after this season.

Morgan completed 129 of 236 passes for 1,283 yards and four touchdowns this year. He threw for 2,175 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall.

Morgan was named the Southern Conference freshman of the year in the spring 2021 season, when he helped VMI win the SoCon title. He threw for 1,374 yards and 10 TDs that year. He started the final four games that season after Reece Udinski was injured.

Thomas had 34 catches for 352 yards and one TD as a senior receiver this year. He had 55 catches for 557 yards and three TDs last fall. He had 25 catches as a sophomore.

Fourth-year junior tight end Jack Caussin and fourth-year junior defensive end Ernie Campbell also tweeted Tuesday that they entered the portal as graduate transfers.

Eight other Keydets had previously tweeted they were entering the portal as graduate transfers.

— Mark Berman

Keydets honored

VMI linebacker Stone Snyder (league-best 107 tackles), defensive back Alex Oliver (75 tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups), punter Jack Culbreath (43.6 yards per punt) and long snapper Robert Soderholm were named to the All-Southern Conference first team by the league's coaches Tuesday.

Receiver Isaiah Lemmond, defensive back Jahleel Porter and defensive lineman Geoffrey Speight were named to the all-freshman team.

Generals recognized

Washington and Lee senior linebacker David Onyejekwe (72 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups) has been named the ODAC defensive player of the year, while W&L senior defensive lineman Robert Poindexter (3.75 GPA, 39 tackles) was named the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year.

Onyejekwe was joined on the All-ODAC first team by W&L offensive linemen Tyler Halliday and Logan Moyer.

Poindexter was joined on the second team by W&L's Uno Christopher and Ronny Williams and Ferrum's Avion Smith.

The third team included W&L's Alex Wertz and Mustafa Alkhatib and Ferrum's Monzelle Campbell.

Randolph-Macon quarterback Drew Campanale was chosen the coach of the year, while Randolph-Macon's Pedro Arruza was voted coach of the year.