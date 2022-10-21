In the region: Roanoke Catholic gets football win

A.J. Johnson rushed for 205 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries to lead the Roanoke Catholic football team to a 44-15 win over Hargrave Military Academy on Thursday in Chatham.

Damarion Perdue ran for 101 yards and two TDs on 18 carries for the Celtics (4-4). Demarcus Brown threw two TD passes and also ran for a touchdown.

The Tigers fell to 1-7.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Graham 41, Pulaski County 14

Jacob Shockley completed 11 of 18 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the G-Men (8-0) past the Cougars (4-4) on Thursday in Bluefield.

Trevor Burton ran for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries for the Cougars. Christopher Gallimore ran for 61 yards on nine carries.

Martinsville 48, Tunstall 14

Jahmal Jones ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and also returned an interception 77 yards for another touchdown to lead the host Bulldogs (7-1) past the Trojans (0-8) on Thursday.

Latrell Hairston ran for two TDs for the Bulldogs.

Rural Retreat 45, Northwood 0

Gatlin Hight rushed for 146 yards and four TDs on 21 carries to lead Rural Retreat (4-3) past Northwood (3-5) on Thursday in Saltville.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 1 North Carolina 3, No. 7 UVa 1

Erin Matson scored two goals as the Tar Heels (13-0, 5-0 ACC) clinched the top seed in the ACC tournament by beating the Cavaliers (10-5, 3-3) on Friday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

No. 5 Notre Dame 1, Virginia Tech 0

Korbin Albert scored in the first half to give the Fighting Irish (13-2, 6-2 ACC) a win over the Hokies (9-5-2, 3-4-1) on Thursday night in Blacksburg.

No. 8 UVa 1, Wake Forest 0

Maggie Cagle scored in the 49th minute to give the Cavaliers (11-2-3, 4-2-2 ACC) a win over the Demon Deacons (9-5-2, 3-5) on Thursday night in Charlottesville.