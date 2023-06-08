CINCINNATI — Franklin County High School graduate Nick Robertson of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched two perfect innings in his major league debut Wednesday night.

The Cincinnati Reds beat the Dodgers 8-6, but Robertson was not to blame.

The reliever struck out three batters in his two innings of work, allowing no runs, hits or walks. He retired all three batters he faced in the fifth inning and did the same in the sixth inning. The former James Madison standout was the third of six pitchers that the Dodgers used in the game.

The Dodgers had called up Robertson from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Los Angeles drafted him out of JMU in the seventh round in 2019.

TRACK AND FIELD

UVa's Murphy advances at NCAAs

Virginia's Connor Murphy took sixth overall in the prelims for the men's 800 meters Wednesday night at the NCAA outdoor championships in Austin, Texas.

Murphy had a time of 1 minute, 48 seconds. He advanced to Friday's nine-man final. Virginia Tech's Nicholas Plant took 12th overall (1:49.17) and did not advance.

On Thursday, Virginia Tech's Barbora Stejfova took 23rd in the women's hammer throw (195 feet, 8 inches). Other Thursday action was not over at press time.

WRESTLING

Tech's Flynn wins U.S. title

Virginia Tech's Cooper Flynn won the 57-kilogram title at the USA Wrestling under-23 championships last weekend in Geneva, Ohio.

Flynn became the third Hokie to ever earn a berth on the U.S. team for the under-23 world championships.

He went 4-0 to advance to the best-of-three finals. He then won two of his three matches against Stevo Poulin of Northern Colorado to win the title.

Virginia Tech's Sam Fisher took fifth in the 86-kilogram class.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Former W&L coach Stearns dies

Washington and Lee announced Wednesday that former W&L men's swimming coach Bill Stearns died May 28 in Lexington at the age of 81.

He steered the Generals from 1966 through the 1978-79 season. He led the team to eight appearances in the NCAA championships. The Generals finished eighth in the 1976 NCAAs, setting a school record for the highest finish at that meet in team history. That mark has since been tied but has never been eclipsed.

W&L's John Hudson won two NCAA individual titles under Stearns.

Stearns remained in the Lexington area after he exited coaching; he began a career in real estate and owned a variety of businesses. He remained connected to the swimming program, serving a starter for W&L meets in the 1980s and 1990s.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a grandson. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Grace Episcopal Church.