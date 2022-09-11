In the region: Rutherford, Lamanna win Knights Crossing races

Conner Rutherford of Blacksburg High School won the Boys Red Division 5K race Saturday at the 18th annual Knights Crossing Cross Country Invitational at Green Hill Park in Roanoke County.

Rutherford had a time of 15 minutes, 8.7 seconds.

Nathan Atchue of Franklin County High School was second out of the 346 runners in that race with a time of 15:18.7. He was last year's winner.

Jefferson Forest's Alex Jordan was fourth (15:31.6). Christiansburg's Lawson Mecom was 18th (16:07.3). Kovyk Chandler of Parry McCluer was 19th (16:08.3).

Blacksburg won the boys team title with 112 points.

Broughton (North Carolina) was second out of the 38 teams with 125 points. Jefferson Forest was fifth. Christiansburg was ninth. Franklin County was 12th.

Zoie Lamanna of Jefferson Forest won the Girls Red Division 5K race (18:10.2). She was the runner-up last year.

Makaleigh Jessee of Abingdon was second out of the 299 runners in that race with a time of 18:13.9.

Reese Bradbury of Blacksburg was eighth (18:51.1). Ruby Griggs of Blacksburg was 16th (19:24.4), while teammate Allie McDonald was 17th (19:29.7).

Broughton won the girls team title with 131 points.

Blacksburg was second out of the 36 teams with 133 points. Jefferson Forest was fourth. Rockbridge County was 10th. Floyd County was 14th. Christiansburg was 15th.

Kerrigan Chaney of North Cross won the Girls Black Division 5K race for the second straight year with a time of 18:41.6.

Kiera Lowman of Alleghany was second out of the 166 runners in that race with a time of 18:55.5. Priscilla Keller of Roanoke Valley Christian was seventh (19:40.1). Sienna Bailey of Bassett was 11th (20:14.7).

Charlotte Latin won the team title in the Girls Black Division with 28 points. Alleghany was second out of the 17 teams in that division with 109 points. Roanoke Catholic was seventh.

Adam Groves of Waynesboro won the Boys Black Division 5K race with a time of 15:46.1.

Garrett Kinder of Pulaski County was second out of the 218 runners in that race with a time of 16:16.2.

Eric Duncan of Roanoke Valley Christian was eighth (17.16.2). Alex Dickenson of North Cross was 10th (17:19.2). Dylan White of North Cross was 13th (17:34.4), while teammate Harry Anderson was 14th (17:34.7). Cole Boone of Pulaski County was 15th (17:37.6).

North Cross won the team title in the Boys Black Division with 92 points. Waynesboro was second out of the 23 teams in that division with 109 points. Pulaski County was seventh. Bassett was ninth.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Va. Tech 5, N. Colorado 2

Natalie Mitchell, Sophie Maltese, Taylor Price, Emma Pelkowski and Allie George scored to give the host Hokies (6-1-1) a win over Northern Colorado (4-2-2) on Sunday.

No. 5 UVa 0, VCU 0

Cayla White had five saves to help the host Cavaliers (7-0-1) tie the Rams (2-1-5) on Sunday.

Roanoke 1, Sewanee 0

Makayla Metzler scored in the 55th minute to give the host Maroons (2-2) a win Sunday.

W&L 4, Gettysburg 1

Lindsay White, Helen Otteni and Sarah Zimmerman scored to help the host Generals (2-0-2) win Sunday.

W&L also benefited from an own goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 1 Northwestern 3, No. 9 UVa 2

Bente Baekers scored two goals to lead the defending NCAA champ Wildcats (6-0) past the visiting Cavaliers (3-2) on Sunday.

No. 10 W&L 2, Centre 0

Freddie Tobeason and Tess Muneses scored to give the visiting Generals (2-1) a win Sunday.