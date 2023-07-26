Three area golfers were defeated in the round of 16 at the 98th VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday at Cedar Point Club in Suffolk.

Radford University incoming freshmen Macy Johnson (Salem High) and McKenzie Weddle (Floyd County), along with Salem High School rising junior Kathryn Ha, lost in the match play portion of the championship.

Johnson lost to Christina Carroll 3 and 2; Weddle fell to Vynie Chen 4 and 3; and Ha lost to Makayla Grubb 2 and 1.

Melanie Walker, Carroll, Mallory Kane and Grubb also won their quarterfinal matches and will play in Thursday’s semifinals. The finals also are scheduled for Thursday.