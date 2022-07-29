In the region: Watters reportedly signs with Oakland

Bland County High School graduate and West Virginia University pitcher Jacob Watters has signed with the Oakland A's, according to Jim Callis of MLB.com.

Wattes was chosen by Oakland in the fourth round of the major league amateur draft this month with the 124th overall pick.

Callis tweeted Thursday that Watters signed for a bonus of $491,750 — more than the slot value of $483,500 that was designated by Major League Baseball for the No. 124 overall pick.

Watters was 3-7 with a 6.22 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings for WVU as a junior this year.

•In other draft news, Callis tweeted Friday that Virginia Tech outfielder/first baseman Nick Biddison has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Biddison was taken by the Dodgers in the fourth round with the 135th overall pick.

Callis tweeted that Biddison received a signing bonus of $382,500, which was slightly less than the slot value of $435,200 for the 135th overall pick. But Biddison was a senior this year.

Biddison hit .351 with 14 doubles, 14 homers, 47 RBIs, 21 stolen bases and 65 runs this year.

•Jonathan Mayo tweeted that Virginia pitcher Brandon Neeck has signed with the Dodgers.

Neeck was taken in the ninth round with the 285th overall pick.

Mayo tweeted that Neeck signed for $27,500, which was less than the slot value of $156,600 for the 285th overall pick. But Neeck was a senior this year.

Neeck was 2-2 with a 4.04 ERA, three saves and 57 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings this year.

•Callis tweeted Thursday that UVa outfielder Chris Newell has signed with the Dodgers.

Newell was chosen in the 13th round. He hit .258 with 12 homers, 32 RBIs, 16 stolen bases and 51 runs as a junior.

Callis tweeted that Newell received a signing bonus of $147,500.

BASKETBALL

Aluma signs with Japanese team

Former Virginia Tech standout Keve Aluma tweeted Friday that he has signed with Nigata Albirex, a pro basketball team in Japan.

The two-time All-ACC second-team pick averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds as a fifth-year senior this year.

He played for the Memphis Grizzlies' teams in the Salt Lake City Summer League and the Las Vegas Summer League this month.

SWIMMING

UVa's Walsh wins gold

Gretchen Walsh of UVa won the 100-meter butterfly Thursday night at the U.S. national championships in Irvine, California.

Walsh had a time of 57.44 seconds. She became the third Cavalier in three nights to win gold at the meet.