In unusual October heat, a second half push brings victory for North Cross in afternoon game

They may not have been as efficient as they had been a week earlier, but the North Cross offense got the job done when they needed to on Friday afternoon.

Sophomore running back Kamden Johnson ran for two second half touchdowns to help the Raiders break open a close game late and defeat St. Michael-the Archangel, 28-7, at Willis Field.

North Cross (6-1) scored on every offensive position and totaled 66 points in a victory over Giles Oct. 8, but the going was much tougher against the visitors from Fredericksburg as the Raiders were held to one touchdown in the first half and went into the break tied at 7-7.

Johnson looked like he broke the tie on the second play of the third quarter when he got loose and made it to the end zone on a 61-yard run, but the play was called back due to a holding penalty against the Raiders.

North Cross did not score on that drive, but they were not held back for much longer. After the Raider defense stopped the Warriors on a fourth down play at midfield, North Cross drove 51 yards in nine plays on their second possession of the third capped off by an 11-yard touchdown run up the middle by Johnson to make it 14-7 with 3:04 left in the quarter.