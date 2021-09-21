J.J. Redick in his own words

Reporters from The Roanoke Times have interviewed J.J. Redick during his high school, college and NBA careers. Here's a look at some of what Redick, who announced his retirement Tuesday, has had to say to The Roanoke Times over the years.
On his ninth-grade season:
"I have to work on my defense and rebounding. My offensive skills should blossom as I get older. But I have to work on going to the basket more."
— Jan. 21, 1999 edition
On scoring 39 points against Salem:
"No one puts more pressure on me than myself."
— Dec. 15, 1999 edition
On verbally committing to Duke:
"It's been pretty much my dream to play at Duke since I was about 7 or 8 years old, so this is a dream come true."
— Oct. 6, 2000 edition
On Cave Spring winning its first Group AAA title:
"I couldn't ask for more. This is probably the most emotional day of my life. I wanted to cry before the game. I wanted to cry at halftime, just thinking about winning it. Once the final buzzer sounded I couldn't believe it happened."
— March 17, 2002 edition
On scoring a Duke-freshman record 34 points against UVa:
"I wanted the ball. I was feeling it tonight. In the first half, I felt like every time I touched the ball, I got a look at it, it was going in."
— Jan. 16, 2003 edition
On scoring 30 points to lead Duke to victory in the ACC Tournament final as a freshman:
"From the time I was 8 till I was about 12, I must have played this game 20 to 25 times. The opponents would change, but I always played for Duke. We always won, too. I was undefeated."
— March 17, 2003 edition
On scoring 26 points to lead Duke to victory in the ACC Tournament final as a junior:
"I'm going to remember this moment and this day for the rest of my life."
— March 14, 2005 edition
On the reaction from rival schools' fans:
"Early on in my career I kind of embraced the villain role and just fed into it. I said, 'All right, if they're going to call me these things then I'm going to act like a jerk on the court,' and that made people dislike me even more. Over the last two years, as I've matured as a person. I've just become more secure in who I am. So now there's no reason for me to act like an idiot on the court or say stuff to the opposing crowd."
— Feb. 18, 2006 edition
On getting drafted by Orlando:
"No matter where I went, it was a dream come true, [but] this was one of the teams I circled as a destination I would be really happy about."
— June 29, 2006 edition
On being a benchwarmer as an NBA rookie:
"You're going to have your ups and downs. Hopefully there will start being more ups for me than downs, because there's been downs. I'm living my dream. The dream's not gone exactly how I'd want it to right now, but it's a long season and hopefully I'll have a long career."
— Dec. 2, 2006 edition
On developing his game in the NBA:
"When I was in ninth grade, I was labeled a shooter. By the time I graduated high school, people said I wasn't just a shooter, When I became a freshman at Duke, I was just a shooter. By my senior year, I was more than a shooter. I'm always a shooter. I'm fine with that. You can label me whatever you want to label me. But I do think I've improved in other areas — since the time I was 13 years old."
— April 28, 2010 edition
On improving his scoring average:
"I keep my body in incredible shape year-round. I work out during the summer. I don't drink during the season. I eat right. You do things the right way, you get better."
— April 21, 2013 edition
On lasting in the NBA:
“I didn’t really think I would get this far, and certainly not to be playing at the level I’m at 10 years in at 31. I never really had the NBA on my radar until maybe my senior year at Duke. I took Italian in college because I thought I’d go play overseas for a couple years. Early on in my career with the Magic, I didn’t play a lot. So there were times where you didn’t think you were going to make it.”
— April 17, 2016 edition