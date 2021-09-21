J.J. Redick in his own words

— March 17, 2002 edition

On scoring a Duke-freshman record 34 points against UVa:

"I wanted the ball. I was feeling it tonight. In the first half, I felt like every time I touched the ball, I got a look at it, it was going in."

— Jan. 16, 2003 edition

On scoring 30 points to lead Duke to victory in the ACC Tournament final as a freshman:

"From the time I was 8 till I was about 12, I must have played this game 20 to 25 times. The opponents would change, but I always played for Duke. We always won, too. I was undefeated."

— March 17, 2003 edition

On scoring 26 points to lead Duke to victory in the ACC Tournament final as a junior:

"I'm going to remember this moment and this day for the rest of my life."

— March 14, 2005 edition

On the reaction from rival schools' fans: