J.J. Redick joining ESPN as NBA analyst

J.J. Redick, one of the greatest athletes in Timesland history, is joining ESPN as an NBA studio and game analyst.

The former Cave Spring High School and Duke star retired as an NBA player last month. Redick, who played for six teams in his 15-year NBA career, ranks 15th in NBA history with 1,950 career 3-pointers.

Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Besides contributing to many of ESPN's studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.

“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love,” Redick said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post-playing career with such an incredible organization.”

This isn't Redick's first foray into media. He launched his own podcast in 2015 and started ThreeFourTwo Productions last year. The name of the company is a reference to the 342 shots that Reddick made every Sunday during the offseason.