J.J. Redick, one of the greatest athletes in Timesland history, is joining ESPN as an NBA studio and game analyst.
The former Cave Spring High School and Duke star retired as an NBA player last month. Redick, who played for six teams in his 15-year NBA career, ranks 15th in NBA history with 1,950 career 3-pointers.
Redick will make his debut as a studio analyst on Nov. 3 during the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Besides contributing to many of ESPN's studio shows, Redick will also be an analyst on some games this season.
“After 15 years in the NBA, I am excited to take what I have learned on the court and be able to provide my insight and strong opinions about the game I love,” Redick said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have found a place on the biggest platform in sports, ESPN. I look forward to starting my post-playing career with such an incredible organization.”
This isn't Redick's first foray into media. He launched his own podcast in 2015 and started ThreeFourTwo Productions last year. The name of the company is a reference to the 342 shots that Reddick made every Sunday during the offseason.
“One of our goals is to always look for opportunities to become even stronger. J.J.'s unique perspective and tremendous insight further enhance the depth of our team," said David Roberts, ESPN's senior vice president for NBA and studio production. "The fact he’s played with and against some of the biggest names in the NBA is yet another attribute that will better serve NBA fans.”
Redick, a three-time Timesland boys basketball player of the year, led Cave Spring to its first state boys basketball title in 2002. He became the leading scorer in Group AAA history with 2,214 points.
He scored a school-record 2,769 points and made a school-record 457 3-pointers in his Duke career. He became the ACC’s career scoring leader and the NCAA’s career 3-point king, although he has since been eclipsed on both lists.
Redick was chosen by Orlando with the 11th overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. Redick averaged 12.8 points and scored 12,028 points in 940 NBA regular-season games. He played for Orlando, Milwaukee, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans and Dallas.
Redick becomes the latest former Timesland star to become a TV regular.
Former Cave Spring, Virginia and NFL running back Tiki Barber cohosts “Tiki and Tierney,” a sports talk show which airs weekday afternoons on CBS Sports Radio and SiriusXM Radio and is simulcast on television on CBS Sports Network. His twin Ronde used to be an NFL game analyst for Fox Sports.
Former Hidden Valley High School and Louisville basketball standout Luke Hancock is a studio analyst for the ACC Network.