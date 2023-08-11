Distinguished softball player Jailyn Ford is among the seven former student-athletes who will be inducted into the Bath County Athletic Hall of Fame later this month.

Ford, along with Jean Cauley Stinnett, Charles “Buddy” Cauley, Bobby Fry, Basil Fry, Jeanie Brinkley Metzger and Nancy Hayter Burgess, make up the Class of 2023 who will be enshrined during a ceremony on Aug. 19 in the Bath County High School auditorium.

Ford, a Mitchelltown native and 2012 graduated of BCHS, served as a left-handed pitcher for the Chargers softball team and helped lead her squad to the state championship in 2011 and 2012. She holds almost every school record in the sport.

She went on become an All-American at James Madison, where she also played first base, and was a member of the Dukes’ winningest class in school history before being drafted into the professional ranks in 2016, where she still plays. She served on the United States’ gold medal-winning team at The 2022 World Games.

Continue reading for details on the other Class of 2023 inductees.

Jean Cauley Stinnett ’48The Valley High School graduate was a three-sport athlete, competing in basketball, softball and cheerleading, and was a member of the Hornets’ undefeated basketball team that won the Group III District O championship her senior year.

Cauley Stinnett went on to play basketball and field hockey at Madison College, then served as head coach of the 1954-55 Clifton Forge High School girls basketball team that went undefeated and started the Bath County High School volleyball program. She died in 2018 at the age of 87.

Charles “Buddy” Cauley ’53Jean Cauley Stinnett’s brother, Buddy Cauley played basketball for Valley High School, which won the District O tournament his senior year, and was also a member of the Hornets football team.

He became one of three Bath County natives to join the inaugural Bridgewater College men’s golf team in 1958, then served as head coach of his alma mater’s boys basketball team from 1965-73, which reached four regional tournaments, and helped found the little league basketball organization in Bath County. He died in 2020 at the age of 86.

Bobby Fry ’56Before serving as the first golf pro at Lower Cascades Golf Course in Hot Springs from 1963 to 1998, Fry played football and baseball for Valley High School. He and brother Basil were key members of the Hornets’ 1956 golf team that finished second in the state tournament.

Basil Fry ’56In addition to his performance on the Valley High School golf team in 1956, Fry has captured multiple club championships at Alleghany and Cliftondale Country Clubs and holds the course record at Allegheny and the gold tees at The Cascades with 63s at both. Fry, who also played basketball for the Hornets, joins his sons Greg and Mark in the Hall of Fame.

Jeanie Brinkley Metzger ’57Brinkley Metzger is Valley High School’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball history with 1,027 career points. She played forward and was also a standout softball player.

She has also won the club championship at Boca Raton Country Club in Florida, where she lives.

Nancy Hayter Burgess ’86Hayter Burgess was named Bath County High School Female Athlete of the Year in both 1983 and 1984 for her efforts as a three-sport athlete, competing in basketball, volleyball and softball.

In basketball, she was a two-time All-District selection, in volleyball a Most Improved and second-team All-District selection and in softball a three-time All-District and one-time All-Region selection. She played one year of basketball and three years of softball at Bridgewater College.

Hayter Burgess became a volleyball coach and has twice earned Coach of the Year for her district in Northumberland County.