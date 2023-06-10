TROUTVILLE — The James River High School softball team's first trip to the state title game in 12 years did not end the way the Knights hoped it would.

Tazewell beat the Knights 5-2 to win the Class 2 championship Saturday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

"This is probably one of the best seasons I've been in," James River senior ace Austyn Moran said before crying. "I'm just really upset that it had to end like this. But it was a really fun season, and I will never forget it. I wish I didn't have to leave."

The Knights (24-2) saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end.

"Our clover ran out," said Roanoke College recruit Jenna Pugh, who had three of James River's four hits. "Our clover finally burned up."

Moran, a Randolph College recruit, and Pugh were among the Knights' five senior starters.

"We were excited just to get here because we worked our butts off for four years to get here. And I think we were all a little too excited going into this game," Pugh said. "Once we stepped on that field we all realized, 'This is it.’ And I think it just took a toll on us."

James River was playing in the state final for the first time since 2011.

"We were nervous," Moran said. "We've never been here. … The name 'state championship,’ it will make everything bigger and make it sound harder."

Tazewell (21-5-1), which took the lead for good in the second inning, won a state title for the first time in the team's history.

"It's amazing," said Brooke Nunley, who belted a two-run homer for the Bulldogs. "We've been together since we were little and this has been a dream of ours."

Moran pitched a nine-hitter. She struck out 10 batters and walked three.

"We don't give up a lot of hard hits and they hit some hard balls today," James River coach Steve Austin said.

Moran (24-2) pitched every inning of every James River game this season, including all 14 innings of the team's win in the regional final and all eight innings of Friday's state semifinal victory.

"I probably wasn't 100% [Saturday] just because I had been exhausted and my arm is worn out," Moran said. "Before the game started, … my arm was sore. … As the game went on, my arm was giving out."

Tazewell sophomore Carly Compton pitched a four-hitter. She struck out eight and walked one.

"She had good spin," Moran said.

James River scored in the top of the first. Pugh singled and advanced all the way to third on Bridgewater recruit Lexi McCullough's sacrifice bunt. Pugh scored on third baseman Haley Reynolds' error as the Bulldogs tried to nab Pugh at third.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 2-1 lead in the second.

Macie Alford walked and advanced to second on Whitney Bowman's sacrifice bunt. Alayshia Griffith hit an RBI double with two outs. Maddie Gillespie then reached base on second baseman Elly Lackey's error, with Griffith scoring.

James River had runners on second and third in the third inning, but McCullough and Lackey popped up to end that half of the inning.

The Bulldogs scored three runs with two outs in the fourth.

"That's a killer," Austin said.

After Gillespie singled, Nunley smacked a two-run homer.

"It shocked me," Nunley said. "I looked up and it was a home run."

After Compton singled and Mallorie Whitaker walked, Hannah Hayes hit a bloop RBI single.

James River scored its final run in the fifth. Cloey Joynes singled, advanced on a grounder and scored on Pugh's RBI double. After Pugh stole third, Compton struck out McCullough to escape further damage.