James River makes school history with 3 individual state champs, places third in Class 2 wrestling finals

The fourth time proved to be the charm for James River’s Chase Cuddy who successfully continued the family tradition on the mat Saturday afternoon.

Cuddy, a four-time Region 2C champ, picked up his first state individual title with a 3-2 decision over Richlands’ Wyatt Spencer in the 126 Class 2 State wrestling meet at the Salem Civic Center.

Cuddy’s win was part of an overall impressive day for the Knights who also picked up state wins from Craig Bowyer at 120 and Carder Miller who defended his state title at 195. The three state titles were the most in one year in the program’s history.

“To bring seven qualifiers to state and place all seven is another first,” James River head coach Bobby Stewart said. “It’s been a fabulous group to coach. It’s something I won’t forget.”

James River’s efforts wound up placing the Knights in third place when things were all said and done with 138 points. Strasburg took the overall team crown with 218 points while defending champion Poquoson finished second with 150.5 points.

Cuddy found himself in a 2-2 tie going into the last two-minute period against Spencer. He scored early in the period on a one-point escape and then held on for that elusive first state title.

“I was just trying to keep my lead and come out with the win. I was trying to be semi-aggressive, but not too aggressive where I could get caught,” Cuddy said. “It feels good. It’s something I’ve been working for my whole life.”

Cuddy is not the first to claim a state title in his family. His father Jason won a state crown as a senior for James River in 1999 and he was seated mat side on Saturday to see his son’s big accomplishment. The elder Cuddy also found out right before the final that his son would be wearing the same singlet Jason wore in his final’s win 23 years ago.

“I didn’t know he was going to wear it until he stripped his clothes off on the mat,” Jason Cuddy said. “This feels good. A weight has been lifted.”

Bowyer got the Knights off to a winning start one match before Cuddy’s as he scored early and then held on for a 1-0 decision over Richlands’ Chance Rose at 120. It was the senior’s first state crown after only starting wrestling three years ago.

“He [Rose] was real hard to take down. I knew I just had to hold him down and keep it close so things wouldn’t get out of hand,” Bowyer said.

Miller earned his second straight crown with a pinfall victory over Clarke County’s Trace Mansfield at 1:35 in the 195 final. The senior’s success came after transferring into the Knights’ program just two years ago.

“They have treated me like nothing but family here at James River. I’m glad to wear this James River singlet every weekend,” Miller said.

With his pin Miller topped his younger brother Chase by 16 seconds. Chase Miller, a freshman at Glenvar, won the 170 final when he pinned Poquoson’s Ethan Sneddon in 1:51.

“I am really surprised. When the ref slapped the mat I couldn’t process it. This is very surreal right now,” the younger Miller said.

Big brother added that despite going to different schools the Millers are constantly training together and pushing each other to be the best they can be.

“Without him I wouldn’t be half the wrestler I am,” Carder Miller said.

The win at 170 was Glenvar’s only individual title on the day as the Highlanders finished fourth after winning the Region 2C meet two weeks ago at Radford High School.

Defending state champ Jack Cline came into the day undefeated on the season at 132, but the Highlander junior lost 4-2 by sudden victory against Strasburg’s Lucas Martinez in the semifinals on Saturday morning. Cline, however, did rebound to win his third-place match with a 3-2 decision over Poquoson’s Christian Leonard in the afternoon.

Cline wasn’t the only defending state champ from Timesland to come up just short in his effort to repeat at state. James River’s Hunter Forbes reached the finals in his title defense at 160, but the senior was pinned by Union’s Thomas Potter at 1:47 in the championship match.

After losing his first match of the season to Radford’s Dawson Martin in the Region 2C final, Patrick County’s Josh Wright fell to Poquoson’s Christopher Barber by a 7-5 decision in the 182 final.