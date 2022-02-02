James River stuns Radford with 69-34 road victory

RADFORD – Losses at home by Radford High School's boys basketball team are rare, but losses by 35 points for the Bobcats are simply unheard of.

However, that is exactly what transpired Wednesday night as James River staked its claim to the top spot in the Three Rivers District with a dominating 69-34 victory over the Bobcats.

The win by the Knights avenged an earlier 56-43 defeat to Radford at James River on Jan. 13 and left the two teams tied for first place in the Three Rivers.

“We knew that we gave that one away, so we wanted to come out and show why we are the best team in the district,” James River senior Jayson Easton said.

Easton set the tone for the night at the end of the first quarter when he drained a 3-pointer from the corner just before the buzzer to give the Knights the lead at 14-11. James River did not trail again the remainder of the game.

“The end of the first quarter shot I thought I didn’t get off in time," Easton said. "I dropped it and then just put it up and realized I had more time than I thought."

The James River offense went into full gear in the second quarter, scoring 23 points as the Knights built a 37-23 halftime lead. Again, Easton struck just before the end of the quarter by draining another three with a second left to close the first-half scoring.

“He (Easton) is a big-time player and he hit some big-time shots for us,” James River coach Ethan Humphries said.

Easton finished with a game-high 21 points while his twin brother Corey was not far behind with 16. The twins also combined to knock down five of James River’s 10 three-pointers overall.

“We knew it would take 32 minutes," Humphries said. "We never felt like we had a safe lead. They get the ball out of the net so quick you can’t breathe for a second. Our goal was just to win every possession."

If Radford still believed it could get back in the game, James River (12-3, 5-1) squashed those hopes at the start of the third quarter scoring the first eight points while holding the Bobcats scoreless for the first 3 1/2 minutes.

Radford coach Rick Cormany said he was frustrated that his team has had limited practice time due to pauses for COVID-19 and bad weather over the last six weeks, but quickly added that those were not the reasons for the stunning blowout loss Wednesday.

Radford (10-3, 5-1) was led by Landen Clark who kept the Bobcats in the game early with four three-pointers and finished the night with 15 points.

“They were the dominant team," Cormany said. "They came out to win and they whipped our tail,” Cormany said. “We were not together offensively or defensively and I knew that when we played a team that was as good as us it would show its ugly face.”

