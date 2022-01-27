James River takes step toward goal of winning district, defeats Glenvar 74-51

James River's boys basketball team began a string of three away games on Wednesday at Glenvar.

If this is what life on the road is going to look like for the Knights, they may want to extend the trip.

James River hit the first three 3-point attempts it took and never trailed after the first two minutes, knocking off the host Highlanders 74-51 in a pivotal Three Rivers District game.

"This week (and next) has been on our mind for a while," James River post player Jayson Easton said. "Our goal is to win the district, and to do that, we need to keep winning."

Easton did his part early, scoring 10 of his 21 points in the first quarter as James River (11-3, 4-1 Three Rivers District) opened up an 18-11 lead. There were plenty of other contributors the rest of the way.

The success the Knights had from the outside put early pressure on Glenvar, which struggled with its shooting, rebounding and controlling the basketball. The Highlanders surrendered four offensive rebounds to James River in the first quarter and turned the basketball over four times.

"We just couldn't hit the boards like we should, and then there were a couple of turnovers — just small things," said Glenvar's Stephen Barber. "(In practice,) we need to break everything down. Work on rebounding, work on our help-side defense. ... All the little things."

James River's advantage continued to grow as the game continued. The Knights led by 10 at the half, then started the third quarter by making seven of their first 10 field goal attempts that led to a 17-5 run.

The Knights, who play on Saturday at Carroll County and then face district leader Radford next Wednesday, had four players score in double figures, led by Jayson Easton's 21 points. Corey Easton added 16, Patrick Clevinger finished with 14 and Ryan Steger had 12.

It was the second straight game that James River started to display some of the offensive strength it had shown earlier in the season. The Knights beat cross-county rival Lord Botetourt by 15 points on Saturday, and the momentum carried over to Wednesday.

"Shots are falling again for us," Clevenger said. "We had hit a bump in the road with our shooting the past couple of games, but tonight, the shots were falling. It was because of our game plan of playing inside-out. We were getting two feet into the paint, and then dishing the ball out so we could take our shots. We weren't forcing it.

Glenvar (11-4, 3-2), which had won three straight games coming into the night, now needs a quick bounce-back. Other than Barber, who scored 27 points, the Highlanders struggled on offense, and those problems became even more obvious with their problems on defense and being outrebounded.

"We got our tails kicked on the boards," Glenvar coach Cliff Bordewisch said. "We gave up nine offensive rebounds in the first half. You're not going to beat a lot of teams if you keep giving them extra chances — especially a team that is shooting as well as they were tonight.

"Our guys battled all night, but we just couldn't get on a roll."